Little Caesars employees fired for making pepperoni-swastika pizza

(JTA) — A Little Caesars restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio, has fired two employees who made a swastika out of pepperoni slices on a couple’s pizza.
Misty and Jason Laska tweeted a picture of their pizza after picking it up over the weekend. “It’s not funny. It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now,” Jason Laska told Cleveland 19 News.
Jason Laska later told Cleveland.com that he had been told the employees made the pizza as a prank and had not intended to give it to customers.
“We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated,” Little Caesars said in a statement. “We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values.”
So my husband stopped at #LittleCaesars for a quick bite, husband brings this home! I’m truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all! These aren’t funny jokes and shouldn’t be made period and on company time?! ✊✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/zQaXecN2se— misty laska (@LaskaMisty) June 28, 2020