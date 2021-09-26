The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Madrid adopts IHRA antisemitism definition

The IHRA definition has been adopted by 29 countries, the European Union, and numerous local governments and institutions around the world.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 18:34
PROTESTING OUTSIDE a meeting of the British Labour Party’s National Executive, which was set to discuss the party’s definition of antisemitism, in London in September 2018 (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
PROTESTING OUTSIDE a meeting of the British Labour Party’s National Executive, which was set to discuss the party’s definition of antisemitism, in London in September 2018
(photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
The Madrid Assembly has formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which will come as a blow to the prominent and widespread Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign in the region and Spain at large.
In the same motion adopting the IHRA definition, the assembly also called on the national parliament to pass legislation that would deny public funding to organizations that promote antisemitic hatred as defined by IHRA.
The national parliament will now be required to hold a debate on the Madrid Assembly’s motion.
The motion, which was introduced two years ago, was passed on Thursday in a vote that was backed not only by the Center-Right People’s Party currently in power in Madrid, but significantly by the left-wing PSOE Spanish Socialist Workers Party as well, which has often sided with far-left, anti-Israel parties on such matters.
The IHRA definition has been adopted by 29 countries, the European Union, and numerous local governments and institutions around the world as a way to clearly define antisemitism in order to accurately monitor its prevalence and combat it.
Among the examples it gives are calling Israel “a racist endeavor” and applying double-standards to Israel’s actions.
The far-left Podemos party founded in 2014 has led a fierce campaign in Spain to pass legislation in regional and municipal legislatures and authorities boycotting Israel, and has often been criticized as discriminatory and antisemitic.
Provisions in legislation advanced by Podemos and its allies have included banning the municipality or local authority from entering into contracts and agreements with Israeli companies and entities, and even banning business ties and agreements with individual Spanish citizens associated with Israel or Israeli organizations and companies.
There have been successful efforts to overturn such local laws through the courts, but activists believe that the adoption of IHRA’s definition of antisemitism will help to delegitimize the BDS campaign itself.
President of the ACOM anti-BDS organization Angel Mas said that by adopting IHRA’s definition, the Madrid Assembly was sending a message that BDS organizations were not welcome in the region’s institutions and that its messages and goals were outside the bounds of reasonable dialogue.
PROTESTING OUTSIDE a meeting of the British Labour Party’s National Executive, which was set to discuss the party’s definition of antisemitism, in London in September 2018 (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)PROTESTING OUTSIDE a meeting of the British Labour Party’s National Executive, which was set to discuss the party’s definition of antisemitism, in London in September 2018 (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
“BDS groups have been very legitimate in Madrid and Spain more broadly, they have been part of regional and municipal government hearings and debates where they promoted their activities, motions, and initiatives,” said Mas.
“Now that’s unthinkable, because such organizations can be said to be not legitimate,” he continued.
Although the Madrid Assembly’s motion itself cannot change funding criteria, Mas hopes that the national parliament will pass legislation to deny any public funding for BDS organizations that discriminate against Israel, Israelis, Israeli companies or those associated with them.
Such organizations have received funding from many municipal and regional authorities in the past, said Mas.
A debate in the national parliament on the Madrid Assembly’s motion could take place at the beginning of next year.
If PSOE, the ruling party nationally, were to vote in favor as it did in Madrid, there would almost certainly be a majority for it, although national political considerations would likely be different than regional ones in Madrid and adoption of legislation would be much more difficult.


Tags spain Madrid antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to repair its relationship with Democrats - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by