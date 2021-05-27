The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Man accused of antisemitism at Florida synagogue faces hate crime charge

A woman who witnessed that incident told police that the man also shouted, “Jews should die.”

By CHRIS PERKINS/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL (TNS)  
MAY 27, 2021 23:43
Antisemitism in the United States: Antisemitic graffiti on The Rock landmark at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, blaming Jews for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, September, 2019 (photo credit: ADL)
Antisemitism in the United States: Antisemitic graffiti on The Rock landmark at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, blaming Jews for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, September, 2019
(photo credit: ADL)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Hollywood man began a campaign of hate against a Broward synagogue over the weekend by repeatedly hurling antisemitic remarks to anyone within earshot, police said. Then, his actions escalated.
Jeffrey Fleming, 39, of Hollywood, is accused of committing a string of antisemitic offenses at the Chabad of South Broward between May 21 and May 23, including dumping human feces on the property, according to the Hallandale Police Department.
A woman who witnessed that incident told police that the man also shouted, “Jews should die.”
In a separate incident, video obtained from the Chabad by NBC Miami-Ch. 4 appears to show the same man riding a bike up to a menorah outside the Chabad, located at 1295 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., and spitting on it.
Capt. Pedro Abut told The Associated Press that Fleming was the man also seen ranting outside the Chabad on Friday.
Fleming has been charged with felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste.
At a bond hearing Tuesday, the prosecutor alleged Fleming had also made threats to kill, but did not elaborate. Fleming’s public defender requested a mental health screening for his client, saying that Fleming was “very confused as far as what is going on.”
“Flood the world with love, flood the world with kindness, that’s the only way we as regular citizens can help with this,” Rabbi Mendy Tennenbaum told NBC6 Miami earlier this week.
Demographic studies have shown that Broward is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the country.
Secure Community Network, the organization that advises U.S. Jewish communities on security matters, said it recorded an 80% spike in antisemitic acts in the last month amid Israel’s latest conflict with Hamas.
Its CEO Michael Masters listed some of the antisemitic incidents: “Acts of vandalism from Oregon to Virginia, synagogue desecrations from Illinois to Arizona, reports of people having bottles thrown at them, children’s playgrounds being daubed with swastikas in New York and Tennessee.”
The Anti-Defamation League released a statement Sunday regarding antisemitic violence.
“The escalating incidents against the Jewish community are terrifying,” the statement read. “We have seen despicable antisemitic rhetoric...and we know that words have an impact.”
Fleming was ordered held at the Broward Jail on bonds totaling $11,000 and would have to wear a GPS monitoring device if released. Fleming is also not allowed to return to the Chabad, per the judge’s order.
The Chabad of South Broward did not return calls seeking comment.


Tags synagogue diaspora Florida antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by