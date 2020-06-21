The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Man given two year jail sentences for antisemitic threats against MP

Viviane Teitelbaum, a parliamentary representative for the capital, Brussels, was subjected to a stream of antisemitic insults.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 21, 2020 06:14
Orthodox Jews in Antwerp, Belgium, in 2012 (photo credit: ALEXANDER STEIN/ULLSTEIN BILD VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Orthodox Jews in Antwerp, Belgium, in 2012
(photo credit: ALEXANDER STEIN/ULLSTEIN BILD VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of €800 for carrying out an antisemitic death-threat campaign against a Jewish Belgian member of parliament.
Viviane Teitelbaum, a parliamentary representative for the capital, Brussels, was subjected to a stream of antisemitic insults over the internet including death threats in 2018, by the unnamed man. The messages included antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories, such as a connection between Teitelbaum and the diamond trade in Antwerp, and issued the parliamentarian with a series of deadlines, threatening to kill her if she did not meet them, Algemeiner has reported.
One message read: “After this deadline, Ms. Teitelbaum, I promise you that nothing will be left !!! Neither from your stalls, nor from your constructions made with our programs, nor from your network, nor therefore from your money, nor from your cities, nor from your diamonds…!”
Another accused an Israeli couple, Emmanuel and Miriam Riva, who were killed at the Jewish Museum of Belgium by an Islamic terrorist gunman in 2014, of being Mossad agents. "As a reminder, Mrs. Teitelbaum, the 2 members, a couple who died at the Museum were indeed agents of the Mossad!" he wrote. "Question: are they still alive? No official images of their repatriation!"
Another threatened: "You have 48 hours left to ask your Israeli-Zionist friends to end their involvement in the Yemeni conflict! Since YOU are also the origin."
Yet another referred to "Isra-hell."
Teitelbaum welcomed the verdict, saying “Antisemitic death threats cannot be overlooked and must be tried and severely condemned.” However, she expressed regret that the judge did not mete out the maximum sentence applicable: four years.
According to Belgian media outlet RTFB, the prosecutor in the case sought to have the crimes classified as antisemitic hate crime, which would have doubled the sentence. However, the judge declined to do so.
Teitelbaum added: "While the Public Prosecutor brought a truly remarkable case to the court, highlighting why it is important to fight antisemitism, why it is important to fight against all forms of discrimination, and qualifying these acts in that light, unfortunately the Judge decided not to name them as such. I regret this, it's a shame the ruling didn't go all the way."


Tags belgium Brussels antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by