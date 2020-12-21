Miss France runner-up attacked online for saying her father is Israeli

In France, last night, a flood of antisemitic insults, threats, and violent comments were spread on social media.

Their origin?

Miss Provence April Benayoum, first runner-up in Miss France 2021 pageant, revealing on Saturday night during the final competition that she has an Israeli father in her follow-up thanks. “I have an array of origins: my mother is Serbo-Croat, my father Israeli-Italian. This gave me a passion for geography and the discerning of other cultures.”

The reactions on social media were not long in coming.

“Hitler forgot to exterminate you, Miss Provence.”

"Uncle Hitler forgot to exterminate you."

"#MissFrance2021 do not vote for her. The reason: She is Jewish."

"Miss Provence has a link with Israel. Get rid of her."

"Miss Provence is Israeli. So the one that is voting for her, his mother is a prostitute."

This is the kind of comments that Benayoum has been the victim of since last night. For saying that her father was Israeli.

Leading French-Jewish groups, the Israeli Embassy in France, and numerous local politicians strongly condemned on Sunday this storm of antisemitic attack against the Miss France contestant.

“All occasions appear to be good for spreading hatred of Jews and Israel,” the group added, demanding that Twitter take responsibility for what had happened."



Toutes les occasions sont visiblement bonnes pour diffuser la haine des juifs et d'Israël. #Crif - Les propos antisémites à l'encontre de @AprilBenayoum sont ignobles et inacceptables !Toutes les occasions sont visiblement bonnes pour diffuser la haine des juifs et d'Israël. @TwitterFrance doit prendre ses responsabilités face à ces contenus haineux. #MissFrance December 20, 2020 The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (Crif), the umbrella organization of France’s Jewish community, called the attacks on Benayoum “vile and unacceptable!”“All occasions appear to be good for spreading hatred of Jews and Israel,” the group added, demanding that Twitter take responsibility for what had happened."



pic.twitter.com/voXl3wiKiA Rendez-vous devant la justice pour les twittos qui hier soir ont transformé Twitter en cloaque antisemite contre #MissProvence Vous pouvez signaler les contenus ici afin que nous menions une action de groupe https://t.co/vtd1M4uRZn December 20, 2020 The International League Against Racism and Antisemitism (LICRA), demanded that the social media assailants face legal consequences for turning Twitter “into an antisemitic cesspool” and urged users to report antisemitic tweets.

The Israeli Embassy in France also reacted, condemning "in the strongest possible terms the surge of antisemitic and anti-Zionist hatred on social networks last night,” pledgeding “full support” for Miss.

Local French politicians also expressed anger at the incident, with the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeting, “I am deeply shocked by the rain of antisemitic insults against Miss Provence. We must not let anything go. Shame on their authors," adding that “the police and gendarmerie services are mobilized.”



Je suis profondément choqué par la pluie d’insultes antisémites contre Miss Provence. Nous ne devons rien laisser passer. Honte à leurs auteurs. Les services de police et de gendarmerie sont mobilisés. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 20, 2020



pic.twitter.com/80h2O4wQx2 La haine antisémite continue de se déchaîner librement sur les réseaux sociaux, cette fois contre April Benayoum, #MissProvence2020 , en raison de ses origines israéliennes. C'est ignoble. Tout mon soutien à April, magnifique 1ère dauphine hier soir. #MissFrance2021 December 20, 2020 The Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, described the antisemitic hate speech as “despicable.” He added, “All my support to April, magnificent first runner-up last night.”

The TV channel on which was broadcasted the event, TF1, also condemned on his Twitter account the antisemitic attack Miss Benayoum faced, reaffirming its strong support to the contestant.



Tout notre soutien à Miss Provence, 1ère Dauphine. 2/2 Le racisme & la discrimination sont totalement contraires aux valeurs de la chaine, de la production & de l’émission.Tout notre soutien à Miss Provence, 1ère Dauphine.2/2 December 20, 2020 The winner of the competition, Normandy’s Amandine Petit, was quick to offer support for her colleague saying on Sunday morning in an interview with French broadcaster BFM TV she was "extremely disappointing.”The TV channel on which was broadcasted the event, TF1, also condemned on his Twitter account the antisemitic attack Miss Benayoum faced, reaffirming its strong support to the contestant.

Internationally, the reactions were not long in coming also.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin published on his twitter account in French a message of support to her, saying that the attacks against her were disgusting, and that "we cannot stay silent" about them.



Bravo à @AprilBenayoum , première dauphine de @MissFrance2021 ! Les attaques antisémites contre vous sont dégoûtantes. On ne peut pas rester en silence. Nous sommes unis face à chaque manifestation d'antisémitisme. Nous le combattrons et nous le tolérerons pas, nulle part au monde December 20, 2020

In a letter to Miss France Competition Director-General, Sylvie Tellier, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, expressed outrage at the wave of Twitter attacks against April Benayoum, Miss Provence and first runner-up in Miss France 2021.

“There have been critiques of feminist organizations who consider beauty competitions as debasing to women, but this year - the Miss France centenary - will be remembered as a sick exercise in Jew-hatred,” said Samuels.