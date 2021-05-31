MTV to tackle antisemitism in hour-long special

MTV News will be airing an hour-long special "One Voice: Fighting Hatred Together," which will explore antisemitism through the eyes of four young Jewish-American activists.Hosted by 60 Minutes+ correspondent Laurie Segall for MTV News, the special will air on Monday May 31 at 10 p.m. EST - simulcast across MTV, MTV2, VH1 and the Smithsonian Channel - in the wake of a rise in antisemitism across the United States and abroad, following the most recent IDF operation in Gaza that received world condemnation. "With the alarming rise of violence against the Jewish community and Jews across the country, it is imperative for all of us to take action to fight antisemitism," said President of MTV Entertainment Chris McCarthy. "We are proud to use our platforms to showcase four young, diverse Jewish activists who are on the frontline of the battle to combat antisemitism and hate in all its forms."The special will feature a conversation with one of the youngest living survivors of Auschwitz Tova Friedman, and former NFL athlete Emmanuel Acho who hosts a YouTube show titled "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."The activists involved in the hour-long feature include a California-based program manager for Jewish Youth for Community Action, a chef from Minnesota who offers career opportunities to youth in under-served communities through his catering company Chopped and Served, a campaign director for Arizona Jews for Justice and a director of an organization that pushes for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ Jews into Jewish life.
