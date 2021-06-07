The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
N. Korea accuses ‘misanthropic’ Israel of genocide, ‘massacring children’

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 7, 2021 17:36
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea (photo credit: KCNA/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea
(photo credit: KCNA/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)
North Korea accused Israel of genocide, crimes against humanity and targeting children during Operation Guardian of the Walls last month.
Israel has an “extreme misanthropic spirit and ambition for territorial expansion,” and is engaged in “state-sponsored terrorism and [the] act of obliterating other nations,” the Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang said in a statement released on Friday.
“It is no exaggeration to say that the whole Gaza Strip has turned into a huge human slaughterhouse and a place of massacring children,” the statement reads.
North Korea said Israel’s alleged actions are a crime against humanity that challenges the future of humankind.
Pyongyang also accused Israel of “sowing the seeds of hatred by suppressing [the Palestinians’] peaceful praying ceremony,” an apparent reference to police entering al-Aqsa Mosque to quell riots.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “trying to conceal their crime of killing even the children” by saying Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, the statement continues.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza claims that at least 63 children were killed in Gaza during the last round of fighting. Yet, after further research by social media research company DigFind, among others, several of them were found to have been killed by Gazan terrorists’ rockets, used as human shields, and at least two teens were active members of terrorist groups.
North Korea has a long history of anti-Israel statements and actions, including sending pilots to help Egypt in the Yom Kippur War and supplying weapons to Israel’s enemies, such as Iran and Syria.
Pyongyang had helped Syria develop a nuclear weapon, which Israel destroyed in 2007. Ten North Koreans working on the nuclear reactor were killed in the strike.
North Korea is a totalitarian dictatorship. A 2014 United Nations report on human rights in North Korea said “the gravity, scale and nature of these violations reveal a state that does not have any parallel in the contemporary world.
“These crimes against humanity entail extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation,” states the UN Commission of Inquiry Report on North Korea.


