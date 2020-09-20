Nazi flag sprawled out in Miami disturbs Jews ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Miami, Florida reported seeing a Nazi flag laid out close to their building before the Rosh Hashanah weekend began, according to Fox News.The flag was seen sprawled out across bushes by the condominium on two instances, one of which was documented by a resident of the building next door. "Wednesday morning, I walked out on my balcony. I looked down. I see a Nazi flag displayed, and it kind of confounded me. I was like, ‘What is this?'" resident Frank Frione Jr. said in a video posted to social media, according to Fox News.He said he found the flag again on Friday.“Well, my friends, the Nazi flag is back up,” he said in a subsequent video, noting the beginning of Rosh Hashanah. "To have it on any holiday displayed like that, it makes a big impact."According to the Fox report, a few had already complained to the police that the flag was being displayed publicly and prominently in front of the condominium.It turned out that the flag belonged to the Museum Club Miami, a museum that collects historical artifacts from wars. Apparently the flag had mold on it, therefore the owner sprayed chemicals on it and left it outside to air out. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"The owner was very distraught; he was very apologetic. He didn’t really realize what happened," Frione said, according to Fox News. "They purchased the Nazi flags, and apparently there was mold on them, so they sprayed it with chemicals and laid it out... but I guess they didn’t realize it was a Jewish holiday, and there are tall buildings all around the area."The owner of the museum intends to make a donation to the charity of Frione's choice after the mishap."You grab a bad situation, this could turn into a nice, positive one for everybody. He’s not a bad guy, from what I was told," Frione said, according to Fox News. "He’s a very loving, caring, compassionate person, but nobody knows who he is and what that building is, and when you see this kind of flags, it raises some eyebrows."