Nazi keepsakes auctioned in Munich

The Herman Historica auction house in Munich has put up "Nazi souvenirs" for sale including a cigarette box that belonged to Hermann Goring and a pillow that belonged to Eve Braun.

Herman Historica has faced backlash in the past for selling items that used to belong to Adolf Hitler and other high-status Nazis.

Chairman of the European Jewish Associations Rabbi Menahem Margolin called for a stop to such sales, which he said are irresponsible and insensitive and legitimize a growing culture of "Hitler hobbyists".

"This is an auction that shows a moral and humane defect and is being held at a time when antisemitism in Germany is on a rise," he said.

"Our goal is to ban the sale of such items and move them to educational places like museums. It's hard and arduous work. The government condemning hateful trade like this needs to be a minimal starting point while we wait for laws. We cannot let the antisemitism virus spread unchecked.

A cigarette box that belong to the Nazi Hermann Goring which has gone up for auction at Herman Historica, Munich. (credit: Courtesy)

"We ask the German government to cancel the hateful auction, and we call to every person who considers themselves moral not to take part in any way."