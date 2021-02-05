The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Neuroscientist who wrote antisemitic and racist tweets dies by suicide

Bart van Alphen, a postdoctoral fellow who studied sleep patterns, appears to have maintained multiple social media accounts.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 03:44
Northwestern University's student union and library buildings (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Northwestern University's student union and library buildings
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 A Northwestern University neuroscientist who caused controversy with a series of racist, misogynist and antisemitic posts he wrote on social media has died by suicide.
Bart van Alphen, a postdoctoral fellow who studied sleep patterns, appears to have maintained multiple social media accounts under the name @The_Dr_Caveman that denigrated women, echoed far-right slurs and repeatedly called for the death and deportation of protesters, nonwhite immigrants and politicians whose views he opposed.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death Tuesday a suicide, according to the Daily Northwestern, which provided no further details.
Van Alphen also maintained a social media account under his own name that was seemingly devoid of explicitly racist content. That Twitter account has been deleted. So has the @The_Dr_Caveman Twitter account, though an account under the name @Dr_Caveman on the social media platform Gab, which is popular with the far right, remains active and is peppered with racist slurs and threats. The bio for that account reads “Neuroscientists for Trump!”
Van Alphen’s racist social media accounts were first exposed in October, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Northwestern was aware of van Alphen’s posts, but appears not to have taken action against him. A Twitter account called @BartVanCaveman dedicated itself to documenting the connections between van Alphen and his racist posts.
Multiple students at Northwestern told the media and said on social media that their complaints about van Alphen had gone unanswered by the school’s administration. In a tweet from December, one doctoral student wrote that he was told that the hate speech was “not credible” and that for further support, he should “reach out to Hillel,” the Jewish campus organization.
In the months after the complaints, van Alphen continued to work with students, according to the Chronicle.
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency has reached out to the university and has not received a response. The owner of the @BartVanCaveman account told JTA they did not want to comment in light of van Alphen’s death. A university spokesperson told the Chronicle that van Alphen’s posts were “racist, offensive, and inappropriate, and run counter to the university’s values” but that the school could not “silence someone based on abhorrent views alone.”
Van Alphen admitted to owning the racist accounts shortly before his death. In an email sent this week and obtained by the Chronicle, he wrote that the social media activity was “part of a subculture that traffics in dark, cynical humor.” He claimed that he was “not a Nazi or racist,” and that “I realize those words sound hollow in light of recent events.” Van Alphen also claimed that he was not violent or an extremist.
“I deeply apologize for the distress, fear and anger they have caused,” he wrote regarding his posts.
The email followed years of racist activity online. Van Alphen’s account on Gab features a slew of bigoted posts written between 2016 and 2019. The most recent, posted more than a year ago, reads “HBO’s Watchmen is just as pozzed you’d expect given its (((writer))). Whitey bad, whitey racist. N***o good, n***o noble.”
The triple parentheses, also known as the echo symbol, is used by far-right activists to identify Jews online. In tweets documented by @BartVanCaveman, van Alphen referred to young far-right activists using the term “Generation Zyklon,” a reference to the gas that Nazis used to murder Jews in the Holocaust.
Several other posts targeted Latino immigrants. One from March 2017 reads “Juan by Juan, the only way to deport them all.” In October 2018, he shared a post that read “Keep families intact. Deport all Third World families together.” He has also used variations of the N-word and other racist terms to refer to Black people.
On other occasions, van Alphen called for political opponents to be killed. Amid a series of posts about a 2017 election in the Netherlands, he wrote about a Muslim party, “They should be shot for treason.” In another post documented by @BartVanCaveman, van Alphen wrote, “let’s give Breivik a gun and Merkel a five-minute headstart.” The tweet is a reference to Anders Breivik, who carried out a 2011 mass shooting in Sweden, and Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany.
Regarding left-wing protesters, he has written, “Next time, shoot the ponchos on sight.” He also tweeted a call to “guillotine every last member of the” Chicago Teachers Union.
Aside from the social media posts, an anonymous author whose bio links to van Alphen’s @The_Dr_Caveman Twitter account wrote a series of posts for a site called Return of Kings, which publishes misogynist and anti-feminist content. The articles cast doubt on rape allegations and carry titles like “This accidental experiment shows the superiority of patriarchy.” The posts date back to 2014.
This is a developing story.


Tags racism suicide antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by