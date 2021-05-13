The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

New novel tells story of a disease inspector helping Jews in Nazi prisons

'Irena's War: A Novel' is a new and haunting portrayal of the Holocaust.

By AARON LEIBEL  
MAY 13, 2021 14:52
PRISON CELLS in Cologne that once housed Gestapo regional headquarters. The novel tells of a heroine helping Jews escape a similar prison, after which she was tortured by the Gestapo. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PRISON CELLS in Cologne that once housed Gestapo regional headquarters. The novel tells of a heroine helping Jews escape a similar prison, after which she was tortured by the Gestapo.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Every time I finish reviewing a book about the Holocaust, I resolve, “Never again.” I will not relive, at least in my imagination, the horrors of the ultimate Jewish – or human – nightmare, ever again.
And then some publisher throws a book through the transom. Maybe it’s my ever-growing senility, perhaps I’m a secret masochist. Whatever it is, I get hooked.
Irena’s War: A Novel fits nicely into that pattern. 
Gestapo big-wig Klaus Hauptmann comes to Warsaw to consolidate Nazi rule. He is a monster who one moment is loving and kind to his wife and daughter and the next is unspeakably cruel to others.
Once, he went to check on German soldiers who had forced 14 Polish citizens, all professional people, to leave their apartments in the middle of the night and congregate outside. 
Hauptmann made sure that all was done according to orders, even reprimanding a soldier for not being polite to the prisoners, and then told the officer in charge to shoot them all.
Irena Sendler, a historical figure, was a Polish social worker. Her specialty was organizing food programs for the poor, helping her fellow Polish Catholics. 
Hauptmann insisted she continue feeding the poor under the new regime. She agreed, but surreptitiously and at great personal risk, created fictitious Polish families and used the food the Nazis allocated for them to feed Jewish families, which were not eligible for food rations.
Eventually, to see the love of her life, Adam, who was imprisoned with all his fellow Jews in the ghetto and to help those wretched people, Irena became an inspector for communicable diseases in that open-air prison.
Her first trip to the ghetto shocked her: “There were starving people everywhere as she walked along. Worse yet were the dead. Every block there was at least one body lying on the pavement, naked except for newspapers covering them along with a thin layer of snow. The pedestrians ignored these corpses as if they didn’t exist, but Irena could not stop staring at them.” 
She worked with the Polish Underground to save Jewish children when the Nazis decided to liquidate the ghetto and murder all its inhabitants.
She organized rescues of children using the sewer system to bring the kids from the ghetto to the outside, personally saving a child of a friend by taking her through the sewers. The descriptions of what she and the child endured – similar to what the other guides and their groups of 10 children each encountered – was terrifying. She and the Underground saved 2,500 Jewish children from certain death.
Irena was betrayed, arrested and tortured at Gestapo headquarters in Warsaw. The Nazis wanted the names and whereabouts of the Underground leaders and the children. She refused.
Again, the descriptions are painful to read. “Irena woke. Her eyes were puffed, and she could feel the pain in her cheeks. The fire in her legs was worse. She lay on the floor of her cell, her clothes in rags....
“How long had she endured his [the Gestapo chief’s] torture? She couldn’t keep track of the time. Months had passed, that was certain. She had no idea how she had endured.” 
I’m of two minds when it comes to history-fiction hybrids like Irena’s War. On the one hand, they bring historical epochs to life much better than scholarly accounts, and educate people who might not read about important events in history books.
But these are essentially works of fiction. Because this is a novel, the author is not as obligated to stick to the truth as a historian would. After all, the main purpose of a novel is to tell a good story. Inevitably, therefore, we leave books like these with strong impressions and ideas that may or may not be accurate.
With that said, I must admit that this is an extremely well-written, interesting account of a heroic woman whose exploits deserve more exposure.
Actually, “interesting” is not the word, “haunting” is. The images of ghetto life are so strongly constructed, the characters so well drawn that I found myself worrying about their survival. It was hard for me to look away. And I desperately wanted to.
So, yes, fellow senile seniors and masochists, Irena’s War is for us. 
The writer’s memoir, Figs and Alligators: An American Immigrant’s Life in Israel in the 1970s and 1980s (Chickadee Prince Books) can be purchased online.
IRENA’S WAR: A NOVEL
By James D. Shipman
Kensington Books
360 pages; $15.95


Tags Holocaust Nazis books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

Shavuot: The voice of God in the revelation on Sinai

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by