NJ man pleads guilty after planning modern-day 'Kristallnacht'

Tobin had previously confessed to driving to a New Jersey mall with a machete that he planned to use to kill Black shoppers.

He now faces up to ten years in prison or a fine amounting to $250,000 or double the cost of the damaged property – whichever is greater, according to Newsweek.

Tobin was accused of using a neo-Nazi social network called The Base to find volunteers for September graffiti attacks on synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Tobin allegedly said he planned the attacks as part of a nationwide campaign he called “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to the 1938 pogrom against Jewish homes, synagogues and Jewish owned-owned businesses in Germany and Austria.

"Richard Tobin encouraged others to victimize innocent people, in furtherance of his abhorrent white supremacist beliefs," said FBI Special Agent Michael J Driscoll, Newsweek reported. "While we all have the right to believe whatever we want. When those views lead to violence, that's a different and dangerous story."

