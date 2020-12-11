The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Norway again cuts PA funding over Palestinian hate education

Norway's aid budget to the PA was slashed by 30 million krone.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 22:47
TEXTBOOKS SAID to be produced by the Palestinian Authority which contain anti-Israel and anti-Western bias are put on display on Capitol Hill by the NGO Palestine Media Watch. (photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
TEXTBOOKS SAID to be produced by the Palestinian Authority which contain anti-Israel and anti-Western bias are put on display on Capitol Hill by the NGO Palestine Media Watch.
(photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Norway's Parliament has backed cuts in aid to the Palestinian Authority amounting to some 30 million Norwegian krone, equivalent to $3.4 million. The move comes in response to the Authority's failure to reduce incitement to violence against Jewish Israelis in its school curriculum.
European leaders have grown increasingly concerned that their aid money is being used to fund a curriculum which routinely teaches Palestinian children to hate Jews, reject Israel, and aspire to martyrdom. The Norwegian Storting was this week the most recent to translate this concern into policy, when lawmakers opted to cut the state aid budget to the Palestinian Authority by 30 million krone.
The move was spearheaded by the Progress Party. Explaining their decision, MP Sylvia Listhaug, deputy leader of the Progress Party, commented “The Palestinian school curriculum abounds with calls for violence and hatred against Israel and for martyrdom to be glorified. It is quite clear that Norway cannot support this, therefore we want to cut this item.”
Geir Toskedal MP, a Christian Democrat member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, was in agreement, saying: “We have long been uneasy about both textbooks and teaching programs in the Palestinian territories. It is very important that the school focuses on peace and cooperation.”
This is not the first time that Norway has withheld money from the PA over hate education. In June, Foreign Affairs Minster Ine Eriksen Søreide announced that the government would withhold half of the year's funding due to the PA's education system unless it stopped using textbooks which incite hatred and violence. Soreide also said that she raised the issue in a meeting with the PA Education Minister, Marwan Awartan, on May 21 and in February with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
This decision followed a cross-party endorsement by the Storting in December 2019 again to withhold funding from the PA. That decision was made following a report issued by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) which the coalition of MPs said displayed “examples of content in the school books" that were "devastating to the peace process and the development of democracy in the region."
This year, IMPACT-se returned to the Storting, along with Norwegian pro-Israel group MIFF, to present updated findings to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee members, among others.
Commenting on this week's decision to again withhold funding, IMPACT-se CEO, Marcus Sheff, said: "Last December, the Norwegian parliament voted to withhold funds to the Palestinians until the textbooks were changed. That change did not happen. This year,  parliament has again shown its responsibility by endorsing a cut to the PA aid budget.
"Norwegian legislators from across the political spectrum are simply not satisfied with the same worn platitudes coming from Ramallah and parroted in Europe about improvements to the textbooks being imminent," he added. "It is clearly not and until the hate and incitement is removed from Palestinian textbooks, the EU and European nations need to take note of Norway’s leadership on the issue, stop being a party to the daily incitement of Palestinian schoolchildren and to the embarrassing abuse of their own taxpayers’ funds."
Indeed, an analysis of the current curriculum, released in September of this year, found no substantive changes for the better, despite assurances earlier this year that egregious examples of antisemitism and hate education would be eliminated. Rather, of the 152 modifications made to the books from the previous school year, 88% either kept the problematic material intact or amplified it.
"Not a single krone should go to Palestinian education until this is clarified and they have stopped [ hate education]," Progress Party MP Himanshu Gulati said in reference to this week's decision. He added that he regretted "that it has taken us so many years to take a strict line against these things. It is very good that it is now happening." and that he "regrets that it has taken us so many years to take a strict line against these things. It is very good that it is now happening."
Marcy Oster contributed to this report.


Tags Palestinian Authority education norway Palestinian Education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The danger behind Russia's apparent misunderstanding of Israel, Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by