The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Numerous Jewish organizations to protest the rise of antisemitism

The event, titled: “No Fear – A rally in solidarity with the Jewish people,” will take place by the west entrance of the US Capitol building on Sunday

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 10, 2021 19:15
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
WASHINGTON - Following the recent rise of antisemitism across the US, a coalition of organizations will hold a rally at the National Mall by the west entrance of the US Capitol building on Sunday. The event, titled: “No Fear – A rally in solidarity with the Jewish people,” is supported by dozens of Jewish organizations, including The Jewish Federations of North America; B’nai B’rith International; the American Jewish Committee; the Anti-Defamation League; The Jewish Agency, and others.
“We are coming together to stand in solidarity with the Jewish people, stand against antisemitism and for Jewish security, dignity and peace around the world,” the event’s website states.
“We stand against all hatred. We know that we cannot truly defeat antisemitism if we allow other forms of hatred within our midst. This coalition has come together across ideological divides but our stance on hate is unified and absolute,” the organizers wrote.
“This coalition will not tolerate expressions of racism, Islamophobia, misogyny, classism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia or any other hate,” they added. “We recognize that when we talk about inclusion, we are talking not just about being good neighbors or good allies, but being inclusive to our own Jewish community.”
Among the confirmed speakers at the event are Elisha Wiesel, the son of the late Elie Wiesel; Rabbi Jeffrey Myers from the Tree of Life Synagogue; Ron Halber, Executive Director at the JCRC of Greater Washington, Norm Coleman, Chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition; Ron Klein, Chairman of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, and others.
MEANWHILE, several Jewish leaders called on the Biden administration to appoint a special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, a position that was yet to be filled since the President took office. "Nominating and confirming the Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism as soon as possible is a top priority for the Jewish community,” said William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. “Given the rise in antisemitism across the globe, it is essential that the envoy be in place without further delay,” he added.
“As someone who has been around Washington for a few decades, I can attest that it often takes new Administrations many months to fill key positions,” he noted. “In fact, it took the last Administration 15 months to appoint their special envoy; I am hopeful that the new Administration, which has not yet passed the 6 month mark, will announce their nominee soon, so he or she can get to work combating the odious scourge of antisemitism.”
Hadassah National President, Rhoda Smolow, told the Post in a statement that “Hadassah is deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism and antisemitic violence in the US and around the world. We regularly offer recommendations about measures that can and should be taken to reverse this trend. Among the steps the Biden Administration should take is appointing an ambassador to combat antisemitism and a Jewish community liaison from the White House.”
“We look forward to appointments being made, but in the interim, the work of the Special Envoy’s office and the Biden Administration continues,” she said. “In fact, just this week Hadassah had a very productive meeting with top officials in the Special Envoy’s office and we are regularly in touch with White House officials.”
Jewish Federations CEO Eric Fingerhut told the Post that, “the Biden administration has been a receptive and open partner to the Jewish Community. As we have been saying consistently, both an antisemitism envoy at the State Department and a Jewish Liaison are important to combating global antisemitism and fostering clear channels of communication between the Jewish community and the White House. With the alarming uptick in anti-Jewish rhetoric and hate crimes, we are asking our government leaders to leverage all tools available to them to combat antisemitism.”
JFNA will host on July 20th the Cabinet Activation Against Anti-Semitism, calling to for a doubling of the Nonprofit Security Grant to $360 million. Several members of Congress are expected to attend the event, which will also focus on antisemitism on campus and how to combat it.


Tags diaspora jews antisemitism Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by