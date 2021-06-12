NYPD investigates multiple antisemitic incidents in Brooklyn, New York

Police are investigating multiple antisemitic incidents that happened in recent days in Brooklyn, New York City, as antisemitism continues to rise worldwide.
One incident last Thursday saw a 30-year-old Jewish man in East Flatbush approached by a currently unidentified suspect, who threatened him and made antisemitic comments, according to local news outlet Pix 11.
Another incident in early June, captured on surveillance footage, saw three men on motorcycles approach a 21-year-old Jewish man in Williamsburg. At first, the suspects just demanded money, but when the victim attempted to call the police, the suspects took off, with one taking the man's kippah and shouting antisemitic remarks, according to local ABC affiliate WABC.
Both incidents did not result in injuries, and are being investigated by the NYPD.
The incidents come as antisemitic incidents continue to rise in frequency throughout the Western world, with some incidents even resulting in violence or property damage.
