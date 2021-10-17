NYPD search for woman who set Brooklyn Jewish school on fire

The New York Police Department ( NYPD ) is investigating an alleged arson incident at a yeshiva in Brooklyn and is looking for a woman they believe to be involved, offering a reward of up to $3,500 for any information about her.



WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush) . #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy October 15, 2021

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday evening when a woman poured gasoline on the entrance of the Yeshiva of Flatbush in Brooklyn. No one was injured, and the fire was put out by a security guard, the Algemeiner reported.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a hate crime, and the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force shared CCTV footage of the woman, dressed all in black, pouring the gasoline and setting it on fire.

On Friday, the task force shared clearer images of the woman, seen holding a blue megaphone.



The Hate Crime Task Force would like to speak with the below pictured individual. If you know her identity and/or whereabouts, please DM us or @NYPDTips or call them at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pil9864qNg October 15, 2021

On Saturday, more footage was shared by the NYPD, this time showing the woman at a supermarket holding a canister of gasoline.

Currently, no information about the suspect's identity has been made available.