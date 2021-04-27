Oregon auction house pulls Nazi memorabilia following 'Post' query

The auction house in question, O’Gallerie in Portland, Oregon, originally offered the blade and its sheath, adorned with the SS symbol on the butt and the Nazi eagle on the handle, with an estimated value between $8,000 and $12,000.

"The dagger and all Nazi related lots have been withdrawn from the auction," Thomas D. O’Grady – the president, CEO and owner of the Furniture & Decorative Arts Dept. of O’Gallerie Auctions – told the Post.

Himmler was the Reichsführer, or the commander of the SS, and was promoted to said position by Adolf Hitler. He is considered a key orchestrator of the Holocaust in which millions of Jews and many other minorities were savagely murdered.

According to the now-retracted listing, the knife has "Meine Ehre Heisst Treue," meaning “My Honor Is True,” engraved on it, as well as "In Herzlicher Freundschaft H. Himmler," meaning “In Heartfelt Friendship.”

The listing did not mention the crimes committed by the Nazi leader.

