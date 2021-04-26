The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Oregon auction house selling Nazi leader Himmler’s dagger

Himmler joined the Nazi party in 1923 and the SS in 1925. He was appointed to the role of Reichsführer, or the commander of the SS, by Adolf Hitler.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 11:23
In this compelling documentary, the life of SS officer Heinrich Himmler unfolds through film footage and the letters he wrote during the war. (photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)
An auction house located in Portland, Oregon announced that it intends to auction off a rare piece of Nazi memorabilia: A dagger that belonged to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler.
O’Gallerie auction house estimated that the blade and its sheath which belonged to Himmler, who was responsible for the deaths of millions of Jews and was one of the lead orchestrators of the Holocaust, were estimated to be valued between $8,000 and $12,000.
According to the listing, the knife has "Meine Ehre Heisst Treue", meaning “My Honor Is True,” engraved on it, as well as "In Herzlicher Freundschaft H. Himmler", meaning “In Heartfelt Friendship.” 
Photographs attached to the listing depict the dagger with the SS symbol on its butt and the Nazi war eagle on its handle.
The listing does not mention the crimes committed by the Nazi leader.
The auction house did not respond to The Jerusalem Post’s request for comment, nor those of other organizations which have reached out to the auction house requesting to have the item taken down.
Bob Horenstein, the director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, was one of those who attempted to contact the owners of the auction house without success, according to The Oregonian. 
According to the report, he said that the auction house “didn’t care” but rather was only interested in earning money from the sales.
Himmler joined the Nazi party in 1923 and the SS in 1925. He was appointed to the role of Reichsführer, or the commander of the SS, by Adolf Hitler.
He eventually committed suicide in May 1945 by cyanide poisoning after being captured by British forces near the end of World War II. 


