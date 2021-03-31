The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Passover: Baby dolls hung near Sweden synagogue with antisemitic message

The message related to Passover being a Jewish celebration of the killing of thousands of Egyptian children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2021 16:25
Norrkoping synagogue (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Norrkoping synagogue
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Strange baby dolls made to look covered in blood were found strung up near a synagogue in Norrköping, Sweden, on the first night of the Passover holiday.
The incident appears to be antisemitic in nature, with a message accompanying the dolls being classified by the police as "a hate crime, one that intends to spread statements that threaten or oppress designated ethnic groups," police spokesperson Angelica Israelsson Silfver told the Swedish news outlet Expressen, the quote having been translated by the Sputnik news site.
The exact message is unclear, but according to the Anti-Defamation League, it had to do with the Passover holiday being a Jewish celebration of killing thousands of Egyptian children, in reference to the 10th plague, the killing of the firstborn.
However, the image also brings to mind the myth of the blood libels, where Jews were accused of killing Christian children to use their blood in the Passover matzah.
Antisemitism has been a problem in Sweden, which, according to Prime Minister Kjell Stefan Löfven, is partly due to memory of the Holocaust "falling into oblivion" and partly due to the massive influx of Middle Eastern immigrants, according to Sputnik.
 
While the police do not seem to have any leads, however, there appears to be evidence that the culprits are members of the far Right.
According to the ADL, which shared the information over Twitter, the neo-Nazi organization known as the Nordic Resistance Movement posted about the incident the following day, but used a photo that seems to have been taken at night.
The ADL called on police to "take quick action against such intimidation and harassments."


Tags Passover sweden antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by