Police arrest suspect believed to have vandalized four synagogues

A suspect was arrested in the Bronx for allegedly vandalizing synagogues across the area last week, according to ABC News.Jordan Burnette, 29, is accused of throwing rocks at four synagogues, bringing about concern from those living close by. Police released footage of the suspect, believed to be Burnette, walking through the neighborhood. Officials note that the suspect targeted synagogues between last Friday morning and late this Saturday night.Burnette is currently facing multiple charges including burglary as a hate crime. Police found Burnette riding his bike against traffic at 3 a.m. on Saturday, and after refusing to present identification he was taken into custody and brought in for questioning in relation to the vandalism spree - as he fit the description.After returning to the area, officers found a van with a broken windshield, and after surveying security footage, they allegedly found video of Burnette vandalizing the vehicle and leaving the parking lot of the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale, where they found books thrown around and a shed that was broken into.Officers believe there is just one suspect, considering the time between the occurrences and the proximity of the synagogues to one another.Following the incident, Riverdale's neighborhood watch roam the streets to try and prevent the instances from occurring again.
"Even if they catch the guy, which I'm assuming they will, with the cameras and the videos and all the technology that's out there," resident Alan Gotlie told ABC news. "What's going to happen to them? They're going to-- he'll be out the same day with a slap on the wrist."