The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to life in prison

John T. Earnest, 22, opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the Chabad of Poway synagogue north of San Diego on April 27, 2019.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 03:26
John Earnest, accused of killing one and injuring three others while shooting up a synagogue in Poway, Calif., in April 2019, during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court San Diego (photo credit: JOHN GIBBINS/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS)
John Earnest, accused of killing one and injuring three others while shooting up a synagogue in Poway, Calif., in April 2019, during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court San Diego
(photo credit: JOHN GIBBINS/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS)
A man who admitted to killing one worshiper and wounding three others in a shooting spree inside a California synagogue about a month after setting fire to a nearby mosque was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
John T. Earnest, 22, pleaded guilty in July to a single count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and a charge of committing arson in a place of worship, in a deal with local prosecutors sparing him from possibly facing the death penalty.
The defendant was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom to a life prison term less than two weeks after pleading guilty to federal hate-crime charges stemming from the same two attacks in 2019.
He faces an additional life term when he is sentenced in the federal case in US District Court on Dec. 28.
Earnest opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the Chabad of Poway synagogue north of San Diego on April 27, 2019, during Sabbath prayers on the last day of the weeklong Jewish Passover holiday. He was 19 at the time.
A 60-year-old member of the congregation, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, was killed and three others were wounded in the attack, including the rabbi, who was shot in the hand and lost an index finger.
After the gunman's weapon apparently jammed, he was chased from the temple by an ex-Army sergeant in the congregation and sped away in a car, escaping an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who shot at the getaway vehicle but missed the suspect.
Earnest later stopped at a shopping center, called the emergency 911 number to report he had committed the shooting, and waited for police to arrive to arrest him.
A CANDLELIGHT vigil in the aftermath of the attack on the Poway synagogue. (credit: REUTERS)A CANDLELIGHT vigil in the aftermath of the attack on the Poway synagogue. (credit: REUTERS)
Authorities later identified Earnest as the author of a rambling, violently antisemitic, anti-Muslim manifesto found posted on the internet under his name minutes before the shooting had begun.
He stated in the post that he had planned the synagogue rampage for months and claimed responsibility for a predawn arson attack weeks earlier that damaged the Islamic Center of Escondido, a nearby town, although no one was injured in the fire.
Earnest also professed in the letter to have drawn inspiration from the gunman who killed 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand around that time, and he made reference to a shooting that took 11 lives the previous October at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
San Diego County Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh denied Earnest an opportunity to address the court, as is customary before sentencing, so as to avoid providing "a political forum for him to start making white supremacist or racist statements," the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) reported.
Several of Gilbert-Kaye's loved ones spoke during the hearing, including her daughter, Hannah Kaye, who called white supremacy "an epidemic that thrives all over this country and overseas," according to CNS.


Tags synagogue murder California antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

It's time Israel got serious to tackle the Iran threat - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Naftali Bennett’s unwitting UN blunder - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by