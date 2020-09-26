Rapper Wiley antisemitism probe stopped due to him being abroad

The Rapper 'Wiley', will not be investigated for posting antisemitic tweets because he was abroad while posting them, The Jewish Chronicle reported. Police opened an investigation on the matter, but it was closed once information was gathered confirming that he was in Rotterdam, Holland, when he posted a stream of antisemitic comments on various social media accounts. In these posts, he spoke about 'Jewish Power' and in one of them used a street slang term for shooting people.“It is one of the loopholes of the internet that a British person can post so many antisemitic tweets and posts, clearly intended for a British audience and doing so much damage to community relations in this country, but because he was not in the UK at the time he can’t be prosecuted here," A spokesperson for The Community Security Trust told The Jewish Chronicle.“We are grateful to the Police for their investigation but this is another example of why this country urgently needs stronger and more relevant laws governing online hate.”In August, the rapper's videos were removed from YouTube after stirring controversy for a slew of antisemitic comments for which he later issued an apology.
