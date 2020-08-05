Wiley's YouTube page vanishes following antisemitism backlash

The official YouTube page for the British rapper Wiley has apparently been taken down, with his account disappearing from the site - whether it was done by YouTube or Wiley himself is unclear.While no decision on YouTube or Wiley's behalf was noted publicly before the removal, searching for his account yielded no results, and when using a direct link to the verified page, a message appears claiming that "this channel does not exist." The Jerusalem Post located and verified this link using an internet archive service - which keeps a hold of pages even if they have been deleted - to backtrack.Additionally, any content previously shared by the page is "unavailable." It also appears a good portion of content related to or featuring the British rapper is unavailable as well, even videos shared by other users - music as well as hate speech.The removal comes as no surprise, however, as YouTube has been facing pressure to delete the rapper's account after he was banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for his antisemitic rants.YouTube confirmed in the past week it had already suspended monetization on his videos following the platform bans."Hate speech and content that promotes hate against religious groups is strictly prohibited on YouTube," the video-sharing platform said following the decision to demonetize Wiley's account. "We’ve worked hard to develop responsible and universal community guidelines that make clear what content is unacceptable on our platform, and we enforce our policies consistently, and regardless of viewpoint."