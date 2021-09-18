The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ringleader in French antisemitic attack arrested

A Jewish man wearing a kippah was attacked by five men in Lyon, France - the alleged ringleader has been arrested.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 00:49
A MAN WALKS past graves desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, near Strasbourg, France, in 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
A MAN WALKS past graves desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, near Strasbourg, France, in 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Police in Lyon, France have arrested the alleged ringleader of an antisemitic attack on a Jewish man wearing a kippah, which took place around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, after the 2-day Rosh Hashanah holiday, according to local French media.
The assailants reportedly demanded that the victim leave Gabriel-Peri Square in the city’s 7th District, and when he refused, was allegedly attacked by five men, who called him a "dirty Jew," and was kicked and punched by the gang, according to the Actu 17 news website. 
Police reporting to an incident nearby quickly saw the attack and intervened, arresting one of the attackers. The suspect is reported to be a minor, and his name has not been publicly released.
The victim suffered minor injuries and reported the incident. 
Gathering against antisemitism and racism in Paris (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN) Gathering against antisemitism and racism in Paris (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
The National Office for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA) — a French group that assists the victims of antisemitic violence said they were joining the victim as a civil party to his complaint.
BNVCA also urged that the ringleader fulfill "community service at a Holocaust memorial site."
France's Jewish community is the third-largest in the world, after the United States and Israel, and the largest in Europe, but many Jews have been leaving the country due to rising antisemitism.


