Roger Waters calls on Stevie Wonder not to accept Israel's Wolf Prize

Last month, President Reuven Rivlin announced that both Wonder and Australian composer Olga Neuworth would be receiving the award, a prize given to those who have made outstanding contributions to the arts and sciences.

In an interview with The Electronic Intifada in 2013, at the time of the concert, Waters accused Israel of being an “apartheid regime,” adding that he would publish an open letter to musicians worldwide, asking them to refuse to perform in Israel and at Israeli events.

“What caused me to write this public letter was an affair where Stevie Wonder was hired to play a gala dinner for the Israeli Defense Forces on 6 December last year [after Operation Pillar of Defense]. I wrote a letter to him saying that this would be like playing a police ball in Johannesburg the day after the Sharpeville massacre in 1960,” Waters said.

In his video, Waters pointed out that Wonder canceled a 2013 scheduled performance at a fundraising gala for the Friends of Israel Defense Forces and that he expects him to do the same with the award, stressing that Wonder cancelled his concert because of the “very delicate situation in the Middle East.”