San Diego man walks around stores wearing swastika medical mask

A San Diego man was spotted perusing local stores on Thursday evening, wearing a medical mask with a photo of a swastika taped to the front, local news channel CBS8 News reported on Friday evening.NBC7 claimed that they had contacted the man for comment, who claimed that the mask was being taken out of context, and that in fact he had only worn it as a form of peaceful protest against the governor. He nevertheless stated that he would not return to the store wearing the mask. The man reportedly complied after deputies asked for the symbol to be removed, the sheriff's office said, according to CBS8. "Sheriff's investigators will continue to look into the matter," it said. "The Sheriff's Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds."Employees of the supermarket where the event had occurred, called Food 4 Less, said, in contrast to the sheriff's report, that they had asked the man to remove the symbol numerous times, and he only complied when he reached the check-out counter.The incident is currently being investigated by the local sheriff's department.