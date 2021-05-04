After a family in Freemont, Washington alerted police to a man stalking their home, spouting off antisemtic threats throughout the night, law enforcement officials have been instructed to investigate the incident.The man allegedly walked by the woman's house and performed a Nazi salute on the family's doorbell camera. He then returned with a makeshift mask, standing near the window to the daughter of the family's, threatening to kill her parents. "My entire life is affected by what antisemitism can do, and this is the most overt incident I've ever experienced, and I'm scared," the homeowner told local NBC-affiliate K5 News.NBC News said that the home displays a mezuzah on the door, which is purportedly how the man discovered the family was Jewish."There has been in the past artwork up in my daughter's window, girl scouts things up," the homeowner told K5 News. "There wasn't that night, which means he had seen our home before and was revisiting it, which is terrifying."Police have released video footage of the incident and are requesting anyone who has any information on the subject to come forward.
