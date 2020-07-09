Settlement boycott efforts gathering pace in Chile

Momentum is gathering in Chile to enact measures in the national parliament to boycott Israeli settlements, the result of long-term efforts by pro-Palestinian groups to ramp up diplomatic pressure on Israel as well as opposition to the possible annexation of settlements by Israel. Last week, the Chilean Senate approved a resolution calling on Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique to adopt a law boycotting settlement goods and banning commercial activity with companies that operate there. The resolution also sought to ban any commercial access to Chile for companies “involved in the violation of Humanitarian International Law,” a clause which could be broadly interpreted and could possibly include companies involved in commercial activity beyond the settlements, activists have warned. Another clause calls for the prohibition of “any form of cooperation, including financial support, to Israeli colonization,” another stipulation that could be broadly interpreted. The final clause of the resolution calls for the revocation of tax benefits to Chilean organizations and NGOs “if it is any way involved in the occupation of Palestine.”Activists are concerned that this stipulation could target Jewish organizations which have even lose ties to settlements or organizations with chapters or branches in settlements. The president, who is head of government and head of state, is required to respond to such resolutions as to whether or not he will back them, and such resolutions regularly lead to legislation on other issues. Following passage of the resolution, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization Dr. Saeb Erekat sent a letter to Chilean Senator Ivan Moreira of the right-wing, conservative Independent Democratic Union party thanking him for his role in advancing the resolution.Moreira is of Palestinian descent and is president of the Senate’s Chilean-Palestinian committee which lobbied for the adoption of the resolution. The Chamber of Deputies, the Chilean parliament’s lower house, also has a Chilean-Palestinian committee which is itself advancing settlements boycott legislation. In May this year, several leaders of the Chamber’s Chilean-Palestinian committee, including its chairman and Chamber deputy Sergio Gahona of the right-wing Independent Democratic Union, spoke in an online conference about the need for settlement boycott legislation. Gahona noted that a draft bill has already been drawn up and is now awaiting advancement in the Chamber of Deputies where he said there is a solid “pro-Palestine majority” for such a law.He added that his committee had in 2019 brought Irish Senator Frances Black to Chile in 2019 who was the chief proponent of a settlements boycott law in Ireland. As well as getting the backing of the PLO, several prominent Israeli figures wrote to Chilean senators to express support for the settlement boycott resolution. Signatory to the letter was former Israeli attorney-general Michael Ben-Yair, several former MKs, including former Meretz chair Zahava Galon, former Knesset speaker Avraham Burg, and former Israeli ambassador to South Africa Ilan Baruch, amongst others. “We write to express our support to the approval of Resolution S 2. 117-12 by the Chilean Senate, which condemns the annexation, calls for the prohibition of imports from the settlements, and proposes a series of additional measures to make a clear distinction between the State of Israel over the 1967 borders and the settlements located in Occupied Territories,” wrote the public figures. Saying that Israeli control of the West Bank has led to “legal discrimination” against Palestinians in the territory, they said that “annexation will turn that discrimination into institutionalized discrimination, thus establishing an Apartheid regime,” adding that the resolution “will contribute to reverse this trend by making clear to the Israeli Government that it shall suffer the consequences of its illegal and immoral conduct.”The Chilean Community of Israel activist group condemned the resolution however, writing to senators to protest what it described as the imbalanced approach to the conflict. “Taking a position on one side is a mistake that puts us out of the possibility of positively influencing the future and stability of the region,” wrote the organization. “It is powerfully striking and disappointing, that the numerous Israeli initiatives to peacefully resolve the conflict are not taken into account, as well as the countless refusals by the Palestinian authorities to enter into peaceful coexistence.”The Chilean Community of Israel also argued that the resolution endorses the broader as Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement, which it noted has been alleged to be an antisemitic movement.“Chile enters the list of antisemitic countries in the world, which will have direct diplomatic, commercial and cultural consequences for our nation, generating irreversible damage in terms of reputation and respect in an international level.”