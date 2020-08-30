Snoop Dogg compares America to Nazi Germany via Instagram

Rapper Snoop Dogg likened modern-day America to Nazi Germany through an Instagram post on Wednesday.The rapper shared an image of a black and white American flag with a blue strip pulled off revealing a Nazi flag behind it - more specifically the official ensign of the Nazi regime.
Snoop Dogg captioned the photo, "Amerikkka. US," purportedly referencing the Klu Klux Klan, adding fire and swearing emojis to the message.StopAntisemitism.org condemned the post and labeled it "disrespectful" to those who perished in the Holocaust."Can we stop normalizing the comparison to Nazi Germany? Thanks," one Instagram user commented. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Another wrote, "Dude that flag represents complete hatred and genocide. You can’t compare that to what’s going on today. Millions were murdered in cruel terrible ways. Shame."Snoop Dogg isn't the only hip-hop artist under fire as of late as Ice Cube has been immersed in an antisemitism row as well, after condemning NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for writing an article mentioning the rapper on the topic of antisemitism, as well as tweeting an image of a mural that was removed from a wall in London in 2012 after complaints that the image was antisemitic.Additionally, British rapper Wiley, who stirred controversy recently for a slew of antisemitic comments, had been removed from YouTube, Twitter and Facebook following repeated violations - mainly using the platform to disseminate hate speech targeting Jews.
