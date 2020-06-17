The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Social media campaign condemning 'Jew-hating' professors gains traction

“The existence of these Jew-hating professors reflects not only on these individuals but on the institutions that support them,” commented Freedom Center founder David Horowitz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2020 14:42
Stanford University (photo credit: REUTERS)
A social media campaign targeting professors known for sponsoring "Jew hatred," anti-Israel bias and the support of anti-Israel terror organizations at American educational institutions has "reached of 121,000" people across four universities, according to the NGO who sponsored it, the David Horowitz Freedom Center.
The campaign, which has been ongoing for the past month, has accumulated more than 400,000 impressions by Wednesday, in addition to the 121,000 person reach, according to the Freedom Center.
The campaign also encouraged students to write letters to head university officials to condemn the public "antisemitic remarks."
“The existence of these Jew-hating professors reflects not only on these individuals but on the institutions that support them,” commented Freedom Center founder David Horowitz. “The presence of an Israel and America-hating front on America’s college campuses is an ominous development and a clear threat to America’s future. Our campaign has forced the universities which shelter these abominable individuals to confront the fact of their antisemitism and hatred.”
The four professors who were targeted teach at prestigious institutions, such as Stanford University, Rutgers University, the University of Wisconsin and the University of California-San Diego. They include Jasbir Puar of Rutgers University, Joel Beinin of Stanford University, Yến Lê Espiritu of the University of California-San Diego, and Samer Alatout of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
"Each of these professors was named in the Freedom Center’s recent report exposing the Top Ten Jew-Hating and Terror-Promoting Professors in America and has abused his or her academic position to promote malicious libels about Israel and the Jews and the Hamas-funded Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel," the Freedom Center said in a statement.
"Using eye-catching graphics and memes, the Freedom Center’s social media campaign was able to place direct evidence of each professor’s antisemitism and support for terror directly in the Facebook and Instagram feeds of students, alumni, and fellow educators from each university," the NGO concluded.


