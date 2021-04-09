South African BDS supporter at UCT: 'Hitler committed no crime'

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is currently investigating a BDS activist who "defended Adolf Hitler" while lecturing students, the Algemeiner reported.“Hitler committed no crime," UCT lecturer Lwazi Lushaba told freshman political science students during his lecture, according to the report. "All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had normally reserved for black people.”UCT said that the matter was of "grave concern" and that they will be investigating the incident.“We are verifying all the facts,” a UCT spokesperson said, according to the Algemeiner. “In the meantime, the university is clear that all brutalities of genocide constitute both formal crimes against humanity and ongoing sources of pain. We distance ourselves very strongly from any other view.”The comments were brought to light on Holocaust Remembrance Day. One student, who's grandfather perished in the Holocaust, described the events as a bit much to handle.“Hitler didn’t just persecute Jews," the anonymous student said. "He also persecuted black people, [Roma] and disabled people."
"Six million people died in the Holocaust and the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day has been a part of my life," he added. "To think that the comment that Hitler committed no crime would ever fly and not become an issue is insane."Other students noted that Lushaba has been known for hate speech "since he got his doctorate." He is also known to be a loose cannon, with violent public outbursts following the election of the UCT Dean of Humanities.