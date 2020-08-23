The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97

When quizzed about the concentration camps, he agreed that the SS “were wrong but that is about all," adding, "what could we do?”

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 23, 2020 09:50
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A decorated Waffen-SS officer has died, aged 97, in New Zealand. During his lifetime he was a controversial figure having been lauded by local media as a "remarkable survivor" of WWII and a "pioneer" of skiing in his adopted country, to the dismay of many Kiwis.
Willi Huber was born in the Austrian Alps in 1923, the son of a farmer. At 17, he volunteered to serve with the Waffen-SS, in which he served as both a machine-gunner and then as a gunner in Panzer tanks, including in the Russian invasion in 1941. During the course of his service he was awarded two Iron Crosses, one first and one second class for his role in the eastern campaigns.
Following the war he was interred as a political prisoner in an American POW camp, before moving to New Zealand in the 1950s. There, he married and had four children. He also helped found the Mt. Hutt ski area, spending a winter living alone in a hut he built at 2000 meters while he mapped out ski runs and the route for the access road before installing the infrastructure, online magazine Stuff reported.
However, during his lifetime he appeared to show little remorse for his actions under Nazi rule,
A 2017 report on a Sunday news program broadcast by TVNZ showed a smiling Huber recalling the time he met Hitler, aged 9, New Zealand-based Israel advocacy website Shalom.Kiwi reported at the time. “Can you imagine?” he mused, chuckling. “I give it to Hitler, he was very clever. He brought Austria out of the dump.” Reflecting on Austria's economic status after the World War I, he added that Hitler had "offered a way out" for the Austrian people.
When quizzed by the host of program about the concentration camps, he agreed that the SS “were wrong but that is about all," adding, "what could we do?”
He also said that he and his comrades were unaware of the camps, telling the host: "We, as soldiers never, never had the slightest inkling — maybe the high command. It never occurred to us what happened in Germany or Poland."
The program caused controversy at the time for its uncritical, almost fawning portrayal of Huber, billing him as a "remarkable survivor:" of the war, and focussing on his contribution to New Zealand's skiing scene. One viewer commented on the program's Facebook page: "Willie Huber once turned to someone I know and said: 'Hitler really wasn’t that bad you know.' This Sunday News program didn’t challenge his claim to ‘know nothing’, it wasn’t investigative and it was damaging. It sickens me. In fact, I actually vomited."
The piece wasn't the only uncritical portrait of Huber in New Zealand's media — in 2014 Stuff hailed him as a "heartland hero" for his role in setting up the Mt. Hutt Ski Area.
Speaking to the Holocaust and Antisemitism Foundation following Huber's death, renowned Nazi Hunter and Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center office in Jerusalem, Dr Efraim Zuroff commented:
"As a historian, I can state unequivocally that serving in a Waffen-SS unit on the Eastern Front, there is no way that Mr Huber could possibly not have been aware of the massive atrocities carried out by the SS and the Wehrmacht in the territories of the Soviet Union, where 1,500,000 "enemies of the Reich," primarily Jews, were murdered individually during the years 1941-1943.
"Huber's statements ring incredibly hollow in the face of the historical record of the Holocaust on the Eastern Front. If we add the fact that he volunteered for the SS, and his comments that Hitler was 'very clever,' and that he 'offered [Austrians] a way out' of the hardships after World War I, it's clear that Mr. Huber was an unrepentant Nazi, who doesn't deserve any sympathy or recognition."


Tags new zealand ss soldier world war ii
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by