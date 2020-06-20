The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

St. Louis residents call to change name of town due to antisemitic history

King Louis IX, the first French king canonized by the Catholic Church, burned over 12,000 manuscript copies of the Talmud.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 20, 2020 17:19
Statue of King Louis IX in St. Louis, Missouri. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Statue of King Louis IX in St. Louis, Missouri.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
St. Louis residents began a petition to change the city's name as its namesake, King Louis IX, was a known antisemite and Islamophobe. They additionally called to have his statue taken down.
King Louis IX, the first French king canonized by the Catholic Church, burned over 12,000 manuscript copies of the Talmud, as well as other Jewish publications, according to the local KMOX radio station.
"Over the past several years beginning with the killing of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri America has underwent a New Civil Rights Movement," creators of the petition, under the title "Committee to Change the Name of St. Louis," wrote. "Part of this movement has been removing statues of racists, slavemasters, and Confederates from public spaces. It is now time for St. Louis to take the bold step to remove the statue of King Louis IX from Forest Park and rename the city.
"For those unfamiliar with King Louis IX he was a rabid [antisemite] who spearheaded many persecutions against the Jewish people," they continued. "Centuries later Nazi Germany gained inspiration and ideas from Louis IX as they embarked on a campaign of murderous genocide against the Jewish people. Louis IX was also vehemently Islamophobic and led a murderous crusade against Muslims which ultimately cost him his life."
The residents who signed the petition demanded that the name of the town be changed and that the statue of Louis IX, which stands across from the city's art museum since 1906, be taken down.
The organizers concluded that "St. Louis has a large and vibrant Jewish and Muslim community and it's an outright disrespect for those who are part of these faith communities to have to live in a city named after a man committed to the murder of their co religionists."
The petition initially aimed at having 200 signatures but, at the time of writing, stood at 318 and aimed for 500.
The demands of the petition come amid numerous protests throughout the US and the world in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. The protests demand to end police brutality and institutionalized racism and, in the process, have taken down statues of historic figures, explaining that it is necessary because they were racist. For example, statues of Christopher Columbus and George Washington were torn down by protesters.


Tags Statue antisemitism Missouri George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The importance of bipartisan support for annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by