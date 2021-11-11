Swastikas drawn on turnstiles and MTA posters at Brooklyn subway

An individual drew swastikas on the turnstiles and New York Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) posters at the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, the NYPD reported.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force tweeted pictures of the individual and asked those who know the suspect personally to contact the police department as soon as possible.



On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 05:22 AM, inside the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station in Brooklyn, an individual drew multiple swastikas on the turnstiles and MTA posters. Know him? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/xDVutJEkvv November 11, 2021

There have been a number of reported Nazi hate crimes over the past few months.

Also on Wednesday, a swastika was found scrawled on a wall in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem. Last month, a Nazi flag was spotted flying from a building near a synagogue in Brisbane, Australia.

Also in Brooklyn, a man has been found guilty of assaulting a Jewish man walking home from a synagogue in Crown Heights in 2018.