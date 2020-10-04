Swastikas found etched into New York playground equipment

Several swastikas were found etched into equipment at a playground in Seaford, Long Island, New York, last Wednesday, News 12 reported.Nassau County police are investigating incident, with the etchings appearing to having been on the equipment "for some time" before a worker discovered them, according to Newsday. Town officials in Hempstead, which oversees the park, expressed frustration and disappointment over the incident, which took place just days after Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism."During a time of the COVID-19 pandemic where we're encouraging children and their families to be out in our parks enjoying fresh air, it's disgusting that they come to a playground and see writings of hate," Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito said, according to News 12."We just finished the High Holy Days for the Jewish faith and to think this is taking place is our community is something we cannot tolerate," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said, News 12 reported.The Hempstead town officials are looking into installing further security at the park, such as additional patrols and security cameras, News 12 reported.
