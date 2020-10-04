The spraying of a swastika onto a car on Yom Kippur in Bristol does not indicate someone was being "deliberately targeted on the basis of their race or religion," police said, Metro reported Friday.Police removed the swastika from public view, but are still attempting to find the one responsible. "We take all reports of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate such unacceptable actions," Avon and Someret Police's hate crime chief Andy Bennett said, according to Metro. "There is no place for offensive acts like this in any of our communities." He added that, "following this incident, we approached the Jewish Community Safety Trust, who are satisfied that we’re dealing with this in a correct and proper way. However, although our investigation into this incident is at an early stage, we’d like to reassure people that we do not believe the owner of the vehicle or anyone else was deliberately targeted on the basis of their race or religion. "This follows conversations with people in the area and the owner of the car."The incident sparked widespread condemnation from local members of the Jewish community and from notable Jewish leaders internationally. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });This included Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, who took to Twitter last Tuesday to express his shock at the incident."This is the shocking sight of rising #Antisemitism - a swastika sprayed on a car on Yom Kippur in Britain yesterday," Rivlin tweeted."Words of condemnation are not enough. We need #Holocaust education and remembrance so governments and societies everywhere actively challenge this threat to Jews."
Yaakov Hagoel, vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization, went so far as to call it an act of "Nazi vandalism.""Antisemitism incitement does not take a break even on the holiest day of the year, Yom Kippur. Antisemitic hate criminals know exactly when and where to target," Hagoel said. "I thank the local police who took this matter seriously, but more must be done. Do not allow the perpetrators to be free to carry out their plot against Jewish communities here or anywhere in the world."
This is the shocking sight of rising #Antisemitism - a swastika sprayed on a car on Yom Kippur in Britain yesterday. Words of condemnation are not enough. We need #Holocaust education and remembrance so governments and societies everywhere actively challenge this threat to Jews. pic.twitter.com/1GMigw7QZI— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) September 29, 2020
