SWC calls on YouTube to remove Korean Holocaust denial video

The Simon Wiesenthal Center has called upon Youtube to delete a Holocaust denial video posted to the video sharing platform in Korean.The video from Spika Studio denies that 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, labels Anne Frank as a fraud, legitimizes Hitler's unfair disposition towards European Jewry and alleges that Jews have secretly controlled America for over 50 years."This slick, 25-minute video from 'Spika Studio' by a host named 'Sue' denies 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis," said Associate Dean and Director of the SWC’s Global Social Action Agenda Rabbi Abraham Cooper. "American Jews and Korean Americans are good neighbors here in Los Angeles and in communities across the United States.""We are proud of our involvement over the last quarter of century, together with Korean human rights activists, the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, the North Korean Freedom Coalition on behalf of the long-suffering people of North Korea and related human rights issues, including the gassing of political prisoners. Recently, we have seen an uptick of antisemitic postings online, but this video targeting Korean people is designed to demonize the Jewish people—alive and dead—and cast Jews as a secretive, dangerous cabal.”“The SWC urges YouTube to remove the video and calls on our Korean neighbors to reject its lurid and false messages,” Rabbi Cooper concluded.