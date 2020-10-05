The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sweden may ban ‘racist organizations’ after neo-Nazi Yom Kippur campaign

The Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi group, targeted Jews in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland with antisemitic harassment during the week before Yom Kippur.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 16:10
Supporters of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement hold their banners during a demonstration at the Kungsholmstorg square in Stockholm, Sweden August 25, 2018 (photo credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/PONTUS LUNDAHL VIA REUTERS)
Supporters of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement hold their banners during a demonstration at the Kungsholmstorg square in Stockholm, Sweden August 25, 2018
(photo credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/PONTUS LUNDAHL VIA REUTERS)
Sweden’s government is examining the criminalization of membership in racist groups, after neo-Nazis launched a campaign against Jews throughout Scandinavia on Yom Kippur, Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
“Racist organizations pose a threat to society that must be taken very seriously,” Johnasson said. “These organizations spread racist expressions. They also pose a threat to individuals…[and] are capable of committing serious violent crimes and terrorism. Racist organizations are therefore a threat that needs special attention.”
As such, the Swedish Government appointed an all-party committee to consider the introduction of specific criminal liability for participation in a racist organization and a ban on racist organizations.
The Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi group, targeted Jews in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland with antisemitic harassment during the week before Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. The group reported that its members confronted Jewish worshippers and stood outside synagogues, hung antisemitic posters and distributed hateful flyers to "make the Nordic people aware of foreign customs and Zionist ruling plans throughout the Nordic region.”
Johansson said these actions “show once again the need to nationally and internationally combat antisemitism.
“The Swedish Government condemns all acts of antisemitism and any other expression of racism. Such acts are threats not only to individuals but to us all and to our open and democratic societies,” he stated.
Sweden has also provided funding for security for religious institutions and other civil society organizations threatened with “intimidation, violence and harassment.”
In addition, earlier this year, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven invited representatives of about 50 countries to participate in the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism in October 2020. The forum was meant to promote concrete steps towards Holocaust remembrance and the fight against antisemitism. The Forum was postponed due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for next October.
Malmö, the planned host city for the forum, is known as a hotbed of antisemitism. In one recent incident, in September, Muslims chanted about massacring Jews during a demonstration.
The Nordic Resistance Movement’s pre-Yom Kippur campaign led the Supreme Court of Finland to issue a cease-and-desist order to the group, the first such order issued since the 1970s, according to the Helsinki Times. The court determined that the objectives of the organization were in violation of the foundations of a democratic society.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center's Director for International Relations Dr. Shimon Samuels contacted the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark and Norway after the antisemitic campaigns were reported, calling for the group to be banned.
In his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Samuels wrote that his organization was “shocked to learn that an Oslo police magistrate, reportedly, had the temerity to call 'freedom of expression' the posters accusing the Jews of 'cruelty against animals, abuse of women and pedophilia'... This is a direct threat to the Jewish communities of, so far, three Nordic countries... Clearly Oslo police require an education on controlling hate.”


Tags Yom Kippur sweden neo-nazi antisemitism
