Teens cause $15,000 worth of damage vandalizing a Holocaust museum

Two teens are now in custody for vandalizing five Holocaust statues at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma early Wednesday morning, according to a report by ABC News.The statues are filled with several hundred stones with the names of Jewish children who were murdered during the Holocaust. The teens, 15-years-old and 16-years-old respectively, caused roughly $15,000 in property damage.The suspects were shown bending the metal statues and knocking them down via surveillance video. "For those asking about charging with a hate crime, it is only a misdemeanor," police said in a statement. "They were charged with a higher crime felony: vandalism.""The two suspects came through the park area and destroyed the five statues", Tulsa police Lt. William White said.The Tulsa Police Department Facebook page clarified that "this is an arrest, not a conviction."
Due to their age, police will not be releasing their names to the public. Police also reported that the boys allegedly threatened someone with a knife before arriving at the museum, though no one was hurt.On Thursday, the teens were charged with assault in addition to the vandalism they committed, police reported Thursday. In regards to Holocaust education, the US Senate has recently passed a resolution calling on all educational institutes in the state of Utah to teach students about the Holocaust.Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.