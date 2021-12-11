The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Texas man charged with threatening Chabad rabbis

Christopher Stephen Brown is facing up to 5 years in federal prison after he allegedly threatened to 'tear out' rabbis' eyes and tongues and kill as many as he could.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 02:42

Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2021 02:53
A police vehicle is seen outside a Brooklyn synagogue at the world headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in New York City [File] (photo credit: REUTERS)
A police vehicle is seen outside a Brooklyn synagogue at the world headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in New York City [File]
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A man in Amarillo, Texas is facing up to five years in federal prison, accused of directing death threats at three rabbis, according to a statement published on Friday by the office of the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad E. Meacham.
37-year-old Christopher Stephen Brown is charged with interstate threatening communications after he allegedly repeatedly contacted Chabad, calling for the death of all Jews, threatening to murder members of the Beit Din (Jewish court) and sending a link to his YouTube channel, on which he said Chabad's chairman, vice chairman and the son of another member of the organization must die.
He later called again threatening to "tear out" rabbis' eyes and tongues and kill as many as he could, then called the following day saying he would blow their heads off, according to the statement.
When police went to Brown's residence to apprehend him, he resisted arrest, and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Rebekah Jones engaged physically with the law enforcement officers, aiming a gun at an FBI agent who then successfully disarmed her.
While Brown's charge carries a potential 5-year prison sentence, Jones could be incarcerated for a maximum of 20 years for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
The Amarillo, Texas skyline (FirstBank Southwest Tower, Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, Maxor, and the rolling hills of the plains) (credit: CHRIS HALE/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)The Amarillo, Texas skyline (FirstBank Southwest Tower, Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, Maxor, and the rolling hills of the plains) (credit: CHRIS HALE/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Authorities strongly condemned the alleged acts as a reprehensible display of antisemitism.
“Mr. Brown’s anti-Semitic statements were both disgusting and unlawful. The First Amendment may guarantee the right to make hateful remarks, but it does not allow for specific threats of violence against individuals," Meacham said, adding that the circumstances of Brown's arrest were further evidence that he posed a threat.


Tags Chabad United States crime diaspora texas antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by