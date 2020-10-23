The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Tiktok to update its policy regarding antisemitic content

The app's developers have announced that while content which promotes hate has always been off-limits.

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 23:14
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Social media platform Tiktok has announced it will be revising its policy in regards to hateful content, including holocaust denial and antisemitism.
The app's developers have announced that while content which promotes hate has always been off-limits, there were never clear guidelines put in place, short of well-known ideologies such as neo-Nazis, holocaust denial and white supremacy.
Consulting experts and academics, the company has decided that they will not allow the posting of content which promotes holocaust denial and other violent tragedies as well as adopting the European code of dealing with hateful content on the internet.
This will also include hateful content targeting communities such as the LBGT community, such as promoting conversation therapy or the idea that people are not born LBGT. Tiktok will also try and help support a positive body image across the platform.
Tiktok has also promised they will continue to train teams to enforce these new rules, and who will be aware of the evolving nature of hateful speech to be able to properly identify context, which if found to be hateful, will be dealt with.
The company has said that they will practice transparency when removing content, as to allow users to be able to appeal the decision and have it be examined again.
The World Jewish Congress commented on Tiktok's announcement and their intention to change their policy to combat hateful content.
The organization has been in talks with Tiktok, urging it to take steps to fight the spread of antisemitism and other such ideologies on their platform.
“I am pleased that TikTok is taking more concrete action about the spread of antisemitism and other hateful ideologies on its platform," President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald S. Lauder said. "Our younger generations are getting their knowledge and information from users on these platforms, and spend so much time on them, which further puts the onus on social media companies to protect their users from hate directed against them, and to ensure they are not being used to spread blatant misinformation,"
“As TikTok mentioned in their announcement, eliminating hate from TikTok ‘is a tall mountain to climb.’ I’m not sure we will ever reach the peak, but we must not rest on our way there. We look forward to learning more about these changes and to working with TikTok to ensure their proper implementation on the platform.”
Tiktok had previously conversed with the Israeli government, where they agreed to explore ways to combat hate speech and antisemitism.


