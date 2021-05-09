The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tripadvisor removes 'fun for the family' Auschwitz Museum review

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2021 03:51
A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Tripadvisor has removed a review that called the Auschwitz Museum "fun for the family," after backlash and a complaint by the museum.
The review read "This place was great went there with my newborn babys (sic) to test the chamber but they came out deformed. But its fun for the family."
The Auschwitz Museum tweeted on May 6 that it had reported the review to Tripadvisor and had received a response stating that the review "complies with our submission guidelines and will remain published on Tripadvisor."
After an uproar on social media, the travel site removed the review, telling Forbes in an email, "At Tripadvisor, we abhor any kind of discrimination. Our content posting guidelines state that Tripadvisor does not allow content that promotes intolerance for individuals or groups of people based on their race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or nationality.” 
The company added that their initial screening had "failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance," adding that Traveladvisor utilizes a "blend of technology and people to ensure the content on our site is trustworthy," according to Forbes.
"Through our escalation process, this review was removed," added Tripadvisor. "We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum, the Jewish community at-large, and all communities and individuals affected by this initial miss. Additionally, due to the nature of this review, we have banned this user from contributing further on our platform."
The museum published a tweet thanking Tripadvisor for deleting the review.
A similar uproar occurred earlier this year when The Guardian found over 150 antisemitic reviews on the Google Maps site for Auschwitz. The majority of the comments remained online for 24 hours after they were reported to Google by The Guardian.
Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest concentration camp in the Nazi regime, with over 1.1 million men, women and children murdered at the camp during the Holocaust.
Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.


