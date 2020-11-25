The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Trudeau names Cotler as Canada's special envoy on combating antisemitism

"Irwin Cotler has demonstrated strong leadership in the fight against racism, antisemitism and hate. He also acquired a vast experience in justice and human rights," the prime minister said.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 01:14
President Rivlin laid a wreath at the Holocaust memorial in Ottawa, accompanied by Prime Minister Trudeau (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
President Rivlin laid a wreath at the Holocaust memorial in Ottawa, accompanied by Prime Minister Trudeau
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Irwin Cotler as Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
The office said that the Canadian government has shifted a bit of focus to "reinforcing and strengthening Canada’s efforts to advance Holocaust education, remembrance and research," in addition to stamping out antisemitism to protect human rights domestically and abroad.
"With a longstanding record of leadership in the fight against racism, antisemitism, and hate, and extensive experience in human rights and justice including in cases related to mass atrocities, Mr. Cotler will lead the Government of Canada’s delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)," the statement read.
Cotler will work with Canadian allies as well as domestic partners, to promote Holocaust education and remembrance at home and around the world. The special envoy will collaborate with Canada's Foreign Affairs and Diversity and Inclusion and Youth ministers to forward the strengthening, advancing, and promotion of Holocaust awareness and education.
Cotler is the founder and chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, an Emeritus Professor of Law at McGill University, the former Justice Minister and Attorney-General of Canada, as well as an international human rights lawyer. Cotler is also the father of Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh. 
"Through his career, Irwin Cotler has demonstrated strong leadership in the fight against racism, antisemitism and hate. He also acquired a vast experience in justice and human rights," the prime minister's office said.
As a parliamentarian he advocated for human rights, and chaired the Assembly of Parliamentarians for the International Criminal Court.
As a Justice Minister and Attorney-General he lead the first-recorded prosecution for the genocide of the Tutsis in Rwanda.
As an academic and a lawyer he has published numerous articles and "intervened in landmark Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms cases on free speech, freedom of religion, minority rights, peace law, and war crimes."
He also served as counsel for imprisoned high-profile human rights activists such as Nelson Mandela and Natan Sharansky.
His quest for justice and subsequent activism has garnered him numerous national and local honors throughout his career, including awards, honorary doctorates, medals, etc..
On June 25, 2019, Canada adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism as part of its anti-racism strategy.
According to statistics, antisemitism constitutes the highest proportion of hate crimes in Canada. In 2017, Statistics Canada reported 360 hate crimes that targeted the Jewish community.
The IHRA definition of antisemitism, drafted in 2016, states that “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
The working definition also includes examples of anti-Israel rhetoric and bias that "may serve as illustrations" of antisemitism - including "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor," "drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis" or "holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel."
Canada is one of 34 other IHRA member countries who have accepted the definition, joining the ranks of the United States, the UK, France and Italy, among others. Montreal has, however, refused to support the decision, with the reasoning behind he decision being Montreal feels as though that it should develop its own definition of antisemitism.
"The Holocaust was one of the darkest chapters in human history. Seventy-five years after the liberation of Nazi concentration and extermination camps revealed the full horrors of the Holocaust, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world face rising antisemitism," the statement said. "The Government of Canada will always stand with the Jewish community, and fight the antisemitism, hatred, and racism that incites such despicable acts. We will also continue to preserve the stories of survivors through younger generations, and work to promote and defend pluralism, inclusion, and human rights."


Tags Holocaust canada antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by