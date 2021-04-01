The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Twitter suspends Jewish account key to UK Labour defeat

The anonymous account suspended by Twitter, GnasherJew, was a leading source of allegations of Antisemitism against the UK Labour party and its then-leader Jeremy Corbyn during the 2019 election.

By MICHAEL STARR  
APRIL 1, 2021 05:15
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
 An anonymous Twitter account instrumental in exposing antisemitism in the UK Labour party was suspended by Twitter on Tuesday. 
The anonymous account suspended by Twitter, GnasherJew, was a leading source of allegations of antisemitism against the UK Labour party and its then leader Jeremy Corbyn during the 2019 general election. 
"We are unaware of why they were suspended or for how long," said David Collier, a fellow UK counter-antisemitism activist. 
"To British Jews the anti-racist activists behind GnasherJew are heroes," said Joseph Cohen, head of the UK Pro-Israel group Israel Advocacy Movement. "Without their forensic research, the true extent of antisemitism within Corbyn's Labour Party would have remained hidden. They identified and publicized Labour members, councilors and politicians guilty of anti-Jewish racism. These stories made national headlines and unquestionably contributed to Corbyn's crushing electoral defeat.
The account documented incidents of antisemitism within the Labour party, and was allegedly run by an unknown amount of disillusioned Labour activists. "They remained anonymous out of fear for their safety," Collier noted. Opponents have claimed that the account is operated by Conservative Israel supporters running a political smear campaign.
Many attribute Labour's unprecedented defeat in the 2019 UK elections to the allegations of widespread and unaddressed antisemitism within the party. In late 2020, The Equality and Human Rights Commission of the UK released a report finding that Labour had failed to tackle antisemitism among its ranks and had violated equality laws. Jeremy Corbyn was ousted from his position as leader in part because of this scandal.
Twitter has received backlash in the past over its record on removal of antisemitism and racism from its platform. Previously, British Jews launched a massive online campaign on Twitter called #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, over Twitter's failure to remove the account of the rapper Wiley after he violated Twitter's community standards on antisemitism with multiple posts. 
"Twitter has an antisemitism problem, and it's a problem they refuse to address," Said Cohen. "Jewish anti-racists like GnasherJew are shutdown for highlighting bigotry."
GnasherJew was temporarily suspended in the past when Twitter misidentified the account's profile picture, a yellow star, as a hate symbol. 
Aaron Reich, Amy Spiro and Jerusalem Post Staff Contributed to this report.


Tags twitter UK Elections UK Labour Party antisemitism labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by