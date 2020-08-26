The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Uber driver asked to stop the car after passenger found out he was Jewish

"Stop here, I don't like Jews. I'm not going to ride with a Jew"

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 26, 2020 05:06
Shocking moment man calls his uber driver a Jewish scumbag (Credit: SCN)
A 60-year-old Uber driver was victim of an antisemitic incident in Melbourne on Tuesday after a passenger asked him to stop his car to let him out after he found out the driver was Jewish.
"About 45 seconds into the trip, the man asked me if my name was Naftoli and if I was Jewish. When I answered that I was, he then said that he didn't want a Jew driving him and asked to get out," related the driver, who was wearing a kippa on his Uber app photo.
"I pulled over to the curb, and as he was getting out, he started calling me names such as Jewish scumbag," he continued. "I was quite shaken by this and was concerned that he would assault me."
The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), Australia's leading civil rights organization, condemned this shocking antisemitic incident.
ADC chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich said in a statement that "This horrifying escalation in antisemitism must stop. Harassment, verbal assaults and stomach-churning intimidation against Jews are becoming a feature of our daily life, and I am deeply concerned that such violent words may result in serious injury or death."
He continued, saying that "An explosive outburst such as this one not only traumatizes the victim but deeply scars the entire community and leave them scared and vulnerable. It may be an uncomfortable truth for many, but the surge in horrific attacks against Jews is on a scale that is frightening in its intensity.
"This terrifying incident provides further evidence that racists are less inhibited about expressing their poisonous bigotry, and is a grim reminder that antisemitism remains a persistent problem. Australians of all faiths should feel secure, without the fear of being targeted for vilification and abuse because of their appearance or religion.
"We must redouble our efforts to address the growing threat of antisemitism in Australia. This is a time to come together around our shared values of decency and respect and condemn such outrage," Abramovich concluded.
This incident happened only a few weeks after a Melbourne seller offered Nazi-style items on the Facebook Marketplace.
The incident was reported to Uber headquarters immediately after the passenger left.


