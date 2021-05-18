UK rabbi suffers concussion from suspected religious hate crime

Goodwin was beaten so severely by what is being investigated as a religious hate-crime, according to the BBC, that he required hospitalization. Medical staff suspect that he may have sustained a concussion from "blows to the head."

Two men, aged 18 and 25, from Ilford, located nearly seven kilometers away, were arrested on suspicion of "grievous bodily harm" (GBH), a British criminal charge, and were placed into custody, the BBC reported on Monday.

In addition to the dangerous blows, Goodwin's phone was also stolen in the assault.

A police spokesperson iterated to the BBC that the police does not currently believe that "this incident is related to events taking place overseas."

Goodwin is in his 30s and is the synagogue's "Community Development" head, according to the synagogue's website, in charge of programming and activities for teens and young families, as well as assisting the senior rabbi with rabbinical duties.

The leader of the Redbridge Council, the London borough which houses the synagogue, told the BBC that "antisemitism has no place in our society," urging anyone with more information on the incident to come forward.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"We wish Rabbi Rafi a refuah sheleimah, a speedy recovery, and our thoughts [and] prayers are with him, his wife, his family and his community at this very difficult time," concluded the United Synagogue post.