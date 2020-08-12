Urban Dictionary tweets allegedly antisemitic definition of 'anti-Zionism'

The open collaborative online dictionary Urban Dictionary retweeted its definition for "anti-Zionism" via its official Twitter account on Tuesday.The dictionary runs a service on through its Twitter account, where if users mention Urban Dictionary and list a word to be defined, a bot will answer the tweet and give them the closest definition to the listed word located in their database. For this tweet, the bot was asked to give the definition of "Zionism."It should be noted that Urban Dictionary does not generate the definitions themselves, but rather through volunteer edits and crowdsourced users who define the words themselves.The definition given by the Urban Dictionary bot for "anti-Zionism" was as follows:"Anti-Zionism is in no way connected to antisemitism. To be anti-Zionist is to be anti-fascist. Zionism is based on the idea that millenia old literary myth is the basis for nationhood and that religion (which is a matter of choice) is genetically predetermined, both of which are clearly shite. Zionists believe that they can turn up in a country and kick out the indigenous population, as did Hitler," by Fon March 30, 2005, Urban Dictionary, and used in a sentence: "Zioniss are fascist."Twitter users were outraged with the retweet of anti-Zionism and accompanying definition given by Urban Dictionary, many deeming it antisemitic.While as noted, the definition for "anti-Zionism" is crowdsourced, Urban Dictionary does not have a definition for Zionism, which could hold reasoning behind the bot displaying the anti-Zionism instead.Upon searching Urban Dictionary for Zionism there are, however, many antisemitic and anti-Israel definitions given in lieu of the empty search.One definition is "zio-vermin," and the definition given is: "Those associated with the promotion/furthering of the interests of the Zionist state, regardless of the cost in human life. Zionist Jews... keeping in mind that not all Jews are Zionists. Promoters of zionism. Politicians and businessmen who put israel ahead of their own country."Used in a sentence: "The zio-vermin bankers who financed Hitler in order to generate profit for German/zio-vermin corporations that built the Nazi war machine. Those who promote the notion that Christianity is a form of subservient slave religion to Judaism."Another word is "jizim," while its intended use is slang for sperm, a user repurposed it to single out Jewish people: "Jizim" a "partial acronym from Jew, Israeli, and Zionist, with the ending from goyim. Although it refers to a group that pre-dates Zionism and the creation of Israel, the term serves as a useful historical bridge, and politically correct - if indeed contemptuous - way to refer to this domineering and arrogant non-Semitic group," and used in a sentence: "What the Jizim have done to the Palestinians since occupying their land resembles nothing so much as the actions of Nazi Germany."Users can also get personalized mugs made for these antisemitic slurs, as you can for every single definition listed on Urban Dictionary, alluding to a general lack of oversight with an inadvertent monetization of hate speech.