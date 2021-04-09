US cities prepare for nationwide 'White Lives Matter" marches

US cities are bracing for a far-right "White Lives Matter" march that is expected to take place on April 11 after being coordinated online, according to a Newsweek report on Friday.

The march was allegedly organized by white supremacists through Telegram , a popular social media and encrypted messaging application. Dozens of events are expected to occur in major cities such as New York City, Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago among others.

Details surrounding the march remain unclear, including the exact locations in which they are expected to take place, according to Newsweek.

Two white supremacist events will take place in North Carolina, one in Raleigh at Nash Square, and another at the The Zebulon Baird Vance Monument in Asheville. Both the Raleigh and Asheville police noted that they are aware of the white supremacist marches.

In the California city of Newport Beach, KKK flyers promoting the April 11 march have appeared throughout the region, prompting the Huntington Beach Police Department to confirm that they are taking measures to avoid violence.

"We hope events such as this will serve as an opportunity for unity rather than a platform to spread hate, bigotry and division," a statement from the police department given to Newsweek said.

"The City of Huntington Beach proudly stands by the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. Toward this end, the men and women of the Huntington Beach Police Department will professionally and impartially perform their duties. I can assure you, we will not tolerate any acts of violence or criminal behavior meant to intimidate others, the statement added."

Another white supremacist event planned in Ohio has also caught the eye of police.

"Troopers will be present to keep people safe and protect the property during any protest. And we always have troopers from around the state that are prepared to respond to an incident in the interest of public safety if they should be needed," Ohio Highway Patrol Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan said to The Ohio Statehouse News Bureau. "