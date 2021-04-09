The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US cities prepare for nationwide 'White Lives Matter" marches

The march was allegedly organized by white supremacists through Telegram, a popular social media and encrypted messaging application.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 9, 2021 23:25
Neo Nazi 311 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Neo Nazi 311
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US cities are bracing for a far-right "White Lives Matter" march that is expected to take place on April 11 after being coordinated online, according to a Newsweek report on Friday.
The march was allegedly organized by white supremacists through Telegram, a popular social media and encrypted messaging application. Dozens of events are expected to occur in major cities such as New York City, Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago among others.
Details surrounding the march remain unclear, including the exact locations in which they are expected to take place, according to Newsweek.
Two white supremacist events will take place in North Carolina, one in Raleigh at Nash Square, and another at the The Zebulon Baird Vance Monument in Asheville. Both the Raleigh and Asheville police noted that they are aware of the white supremacist marches. 
In the California city of Newport Beach, KKK flyers promoting the April 11 march have appeared throughout the region, prompting the Huntington Beach Police Department to confirm that they are taking measures to avoid violence. 
"We hope events such as this will serve as an opportunity for unity rather than a platform to spread hate, bigotry and division," a statement from the police department given to Newsweek said.
"The City of Huntington Beach proudly stands by the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. Toward this end, the men and women of the Huntington Beach Police Department will professionally and impartially perform their duties. I can assure you, we will not tolerate any acts of violence or criminal behavior meant to intimidate others, the statement added."
Another white supremacist event planned in Ohio has also caught the eye of police. 
"Troopers will be present to keep people safe and protect the property during any protest. And we always have troopers from around the state that are prepared to respond to an incident in the interest of public safety if they should be needed," Ohio Highway Patrol Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan said to The Ohio Statehouse News Bureau. "



Tags United States new york white supremacist texas Ku Klux Klan fascism far-right California new york city Telegram Ohio
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by