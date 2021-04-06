US lawmakers introduce bill to make State Dept. review PA textbooks

There are concerns that such textbooks produced by the Palestinian Authority “include language and imagery that encourage violence and hatred toward other nations and ethnic groups,” Sherman said in a statement. “Such content is particularly concerning given the use of such materials in educational settings for children as young as primary school age.”

“The United States has provided millions of dollars to support the education of Palestinian children with the stated goal of equipping Palestinians with the tools to build a democratic, secular, and politically moderate Palestinian civil society as a driver for peace,” Sherman said in a statement. He noted that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has raised concerns about the content of such materials.

“As a result of the GAO’s findings, it is necessary for Congress to request additional reports from the State Department to ensure U.S. taxpayer dollars promote dignity and tolerance, and that the educational materials such schools employ do not incite hatred,” Sherman continued. “Last Congress, this bill passed the Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously. I hope to work with my colleagues to build on this support and secure the passage of this bill in the 117th Congress.”

"We are glad to see Congress raising the alarm about Palestinian educational materials that are antisemitic and contain language delegitimizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” ADL CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt said. “Teaching hateful content in schools is simply inexcusable. The Palestinian Authority must proactively take steps to stop the teaching of intolerance and to advance peace and acceptance – including in its schools," he added.

The report from the State Department will require the following a determination of “whether content and passages encouraging violence or intolerance toward other nations or ethnic groups have been removed from such curriculum,” and an “assessment of the steps the Palestinian Authority is taking to reform such curriculum at schools to conform with standards of peace and tolerance.”

The report will also require the State Department will require to determine whether United States foreign assistance is used, directly or indirectly, to fund the dissemination of such curriculum by the Palestinian Authority, and a detailed report on how US assistance is being used to address curriculum that encourages violence or intolerance toward other nations or ethnic groups.

