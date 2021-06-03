The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US rabbis visiting Israel receive sympathy over rising antisemitism

DIASPORA AFFAIRS: The delegation saw the damage caused by the Gazan rockets but also came to the scene of internal Israeli strife between Arabs and Jews.

By DAVID ZE’EV JABLINOWITZ  
JUNE 3, 2021 20:49
THE MEMBERS of a US rabbinic solidarity mission visit Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: RACHEL AIN/FACEBOOK)
THE MEMBERS of a US rabbinic solidarity mission visit Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: RACHEL AIN/FACEBOOK)
Members of a rabbinic solidarity mission that arrived in Israel last week from New York, on the heels of Operation Guardian of the Walls, found themselves also receiving support from Israelis over the recent wave of violence against Jews back home
“There was fear and concern from Israelis about what it must be like to be Jews in the US right now, with the uptick in public antisemitic acts,” said Rabbi Rachel Ain of Sutton Place Synagogue located in Midtown Manhattan, who was a member of the delegation, which was organized by UJA-Federation of New York.
The rabbis who made the visit were “three Reform; eight Conservative; 10 Orthodox; one nondenominational,” according to Eric Goldstein, CEO of the organization, who headed the mission.
Speaking to her Conservative community as Shabbat set in last week after her return home, Ain said: “While we were away we heard about the broken windows of Saba’s Pizza, a kosher pizza restaurant on the Upper East Side [of Manhattan]. We know that people have been nervous with various protests around the city. I understand those concerns. And yet, I take comfort in knowing that we have a close relationship with our local [police] precinct and our security agencies.”
BRIEFLY LEAVING their own local violence behind, the rabbinic mission arrived in Israel on Monday, May 24, and left Wednesday evening, May 26.
“As the war raged, we heard that our family in Israel was feeling increasingly isolated and alone. After talking to several rabbinical leaders, the overwhelming feedback was that they wanted Israelis to feel our support, and, also, they would benefit from the opportunity to spend time in Israel and be able to share that experience with congregants back at home,” Goldstein told The Jerusalem Post. 
Asked about the quick turnaround from discussing a trip to making it happen, he explained that they “were able to mobilize quickly because of our deep relationships with rabbis across the city who were willing to do whatever was needed to make the trip happen as soon as it did,” adding that COVID-19 did not get in the way: “COVID protocols are part of the new normal for traveling. We followed all applicable guidelines.”
“It was quite an eye-opening experience in many ways,” said Rabbi Ya’akov Trump of Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst to his Orthodox synagogue on Long Island in a message before Shabbat last week.
He added that the “point of the mission” was to give moral support to the people and businesses they visited. 
“Some of the vendors we supported have not seen business for a long time and some folks are in a deep state of trauma, and just seeing a group of [over 20] rabbis from outside Israel who came because they care, and the community they represent cares, was a huge gesture,” said the rabbi.
“It also gave us rabbis the chance to process and reflect on some of the very complex and tragic aspects of this ongoing crisis. We were also able to discuss among ourselves and hear different points of view on these issues,” Trump added.
“The metaphor that was shared over and over was that it was as if we were making in many ways both a bikur holim visit [visiting the sick] as well as a shiva call, in that we were comforting the community in the time of loss. While death wasn’t what we saw, there was just such deep pain,” said Ain in the message to her synagogue.
The delegation saw the damage caused by the Gazan rockets but also came to the scene of internal Israeli strife between Arabs and Jews.
“Coming to Lod a week after the destruction had quieted down, now that the ‘shiva’ is over, one hardly knows anything took place,” said Rabbi Steven Exler, senior rabbi at the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale in the New York City borough of the Bronx, which describes itself as an “Open Orthodox synagogue.”
“Jewish residents of Lod and many volunteers from around the country quickly came to restore the shuls and schools and apartments that had been damaged, financial support flowed in from the world Jewish community, and almost everything looks back to normal,” Exler wrote in a diary that he kept during the trip.
He added, in speaking to the Post, that “the hardest part of the trip was without a doubt our visit to Lod.” 
Still, in his diary, he wrote that “the Jewish residents were not grieving alone... we had sat around a circle with Faten, an Arab Israeli, and Dror, a Jewish Israeli. They work in a community center called Chicago, in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood of Lod where the violence broke out and was the most extreme. The Chicago community center is the only intentionally Arab-Jewish community center in Israel. Dror works on intergroup relations, and Faten is one of the founders and directors of the community center.” 
“Despite the sadness and anger and pain and fear, I felt that there is still the will from the people, despite the leadership, to make things better,” said Ain.
As for the overall itinerary, “some key moments include[d] a visit to the ITC [Israel Trauma Coalition] Resilience Center in Ashkelon, and a visit to see the Kedma project in Kibbutz Nir Oz (which is a UJA-Federation partner initiative geared toward building resilience in the Gaza border communities),” according to Goldstein. “We met with groups and leaders, including members of the Knesset; Arab and Jewish leaders; Israeli residents whose homes were destroyed by rockets; and many of our nonprofit partners on the ground.” 
“We had the chance [to visit] Sigal Arieli, whose home in Ashkelon was destroyed by a rocket five days before. When we hear on the news that there were no fatalities, we sigh a breath of relief and go back to our lives without realizing that the Arielis will be among the hundreds of families who will not have a home for at least the next year after this crisis,” Trump reflected.
In her message to the Sutton Place Synagogue community, Ain wrote, “I am so proud to have brought your messages of support and love to Israel, and I bring their messages of thanks home to you. We met with so many people of varying backgrounds – Jewish, Arab, Palestinian, religious, secular, young, old, and everything in between.” 
During the visit, she posted on Facebook that one aspect of the trip that did not inspire her was a conversation that included two MKs, one from Yesh Atid and one from the Likud.
“The conversation was a lot of posturing without a lot of nuance. Not sure what I took away from that session except I couldn’t ever be a politician,” she posted. 
As a follow-up, the rabbis were scheduled to come together this week to “discuss how their experiences can shape discussions with their congregants and a wider audience here in the US,” said Goldstein.
MEANWHILE, SAID Exler, in addition to the need to counter the “social media and mass media response to Israel” and “to raise a voice in her defense,” the follow-up for the rabbis in New York will also be to counter the violence right in their own backyard, underlining their double mission, wishing to express sympathy for the Israeli plight even as they themselves fight against antisemitic violence in the US.
“Returning to New York, we are all looking for and working on ways to respond to this deeply painful and alarming wave of antisemitic attacks,” Exler told the Post.


Tags American Jewry rabbi Israeli Palestinian Conflict antisemitism Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by